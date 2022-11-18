BCCI announces schedule for India women vs Australia women T20I series

The India women's cricket team will be hosting Australia in a five-match T20I series in Mumbai. The BCCI announced the Australia tour on Friday, with all the matches scheduled to take place in Mumbai, in December. The series will also be a good warm-up for both sides, ahead of next year's Women's T20 World Cup, set to be held in South Africa, in February next year.

The first two matches between India and Australia will be held in Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium (December 9, December 11). Meanwhile, the remaining three matches will be played at the Brabourne Stadium (December 14, December 17 and December 20).

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will be aiming to build on their winning momentum, having recently won the Women's Asia Cup final, in October. India defeated Sri Lanka to win the trophy, sealing a eight-wicket victory.

Chasing a target of 66 runs, India raced to 71 for two in 8.3 overs, in Sylhet. Smriti Mandhana slammed an unbeaten knock of 51 runs off 25 balls. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka could only post 65 for nine in 20 overs, with Renuka Singh taking a three-wicket haul. Meanwhile, Sneh Rana, Rajeshwari Gayakwad bagged two-wicket hauls respectively.

Here is the schedule for India women vs Australia women T20I series:

1. 1st T20I: December 9, DY Patil Stadium

2. 2nd T20I: December 11, DY Patil Stadium

3. 3rd T20I: December 14, Brabourne Stadium

4. 4th T20I: December 17, Brabourne Stadium

5. 5th T20I: December 20, Brabourne Stadium

