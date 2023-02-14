BCCI announces schedule for Women’s Premier League 2023, Mumbai Indians to meet Gujarat Giants in opener

A day after the conclusion of the action-packed auction of the Women’s Premier League in Mumbai, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the schedule for the cash-rich league on Tuesday. A total of five teams will battle for T20I supremacy in the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League as Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz have signed 87 players out of which 30 were overseas cricketers at the WPL auction.

According to the media release shared by the BCCI, the Women’s Premier League will have a total of 20 league matches and two playoff games that will be played over a duration of 23 days. The historic women's T20 league will start on 4th March at the DY Patil Stadium. Mumbai Indians will lock horns with Gujarat Giants in the first-ever match of the Women’s Premier League in Mumbai. On its first double-header day on 5th March (Sunday), Royal Challengers Bangalore will meet Delhi Capitals at the Brabourne Stadium while UP Warriorz will play their campaign opener against Gujarat Giants at the DY Patil Stadium.

In the 4 double headers of the WPL 2023, the first match is scheduled for a start at 3:30 PM IST while all evening matches will start at 7:30 PM IST. The DY Patil Stadium and Brabourne Stadium will host a total of 11 matches each. UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals will play the final match of the league stage on 21st March at the Brabourne Stadium. The Eliminator of the WPL 2023 will be played at the DY Patil Stadium on 24th March. The summit clash of the Women’s Premier League will take place at the Brabourne Stadium on 26th March.

Earlier, Indian opener Smriti Mandhana emerged as the costliest player at the WPL 2023 auction. Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Mumbai Indians in a bidding war to sign the Indian vice-captain for ₹3.40 crore at the auction on Monday. Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur was roped in by Mumbai Indians at ₹1.80 crore while UP Warriorz acquired the services of all-rounder Deepti Sharma for ₹2.6 crore.

