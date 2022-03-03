BCCI announces venues for South Africa T20Is to be held after IPL 2022

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday night announced the venues for the five-match T20I series against South Africa, which is scheduled to be played in June this year. The series, which will be played after the conclusion of the Indian Premier League, will be held in Cuttack, Visakhapatnam, Delhi, Rajkot and Chennai.

As per the data available of the official website of BCCI, the series is scheduled to start from June 9 and the fifth and final T20I will be played on the 19th of the same month.

The series will also be a good preparing ground for both the units, who will also play in the ICC T20 World Cup, which will be played in Australia in October and November this year.

Meanwhile, after back-to-back clean sweeps against West Indies and then Sri Lanka, Rohit Sharma-led Team India currently are the number one side in the ICC rankings. The Men In Blue are followed by England and Pakistan respectively.

Abbey Kuruvilla now new GM (Cricket Operations)

Former pacer Abbey Kuruvilla, who was appointed senior national selector last year, has quit his post and is now the new General Manager (Cricket Operations), a post vacated by Dhiraj Malhotra.

Malhotra stepped down a couple of months back to rejoin Delhi Capitals.

Kuruvilla, who had pipped Ajit Agarkar to claim the West Zone selector's post, had to relinquish his post as constitution states any national selector (junior or senior) can't stay in the post for more than five years cumulatively.

While appointing Kuruvilla, it wasn't taken into account that he had completed four years as chairman of junior national selection committee, so all he had was one year.

-with PTI inputs

