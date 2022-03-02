IPL 2022: Deepak Chahar out for at least 8 weeks? CSK fret over seamer's injury

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) endured a major blow ahead of the upcoming season as seamer Deepak Chahar is reported to miss the first half of the Indian Premier League. The seamer had sustained a right quadriceps injury during the third and final T20 match against West Indies in Kolkata, following which he hobbled off the pitch.

As per a report in news agency PTI, Chahar is likely to be out for eight weeks. "Chahar is out for at least eight weeks, which means he will miss half of IPL 2022," a BCCI source was quoted as saying in this news report.

The upcoming edition of IPL will start on March 26 as CSK wait for a final report from the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, where the pacer is recuperating.

Chahar was purchased by the franchise for a whopping ₹14 crore, making the 29-year-old the second most expensive buy in this year's IPL mega auction.

He was not part of the three-match T20 series against Sri Lanka, which India won 3-0.

Apart from Chahar, England batter Jason Roy in a social media post announced he won't be taking part in this year's IPL. Roy, who was bought by Gujarat Titans for ₹2 crore, took an indefinite break from the sport and will be spending time with his family. The franchise are yet to announce any replacement for Roy.

-with PTI inputs