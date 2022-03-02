‘Don’t give me hope': Suresh Raina hits top trends as fans anticipate Gujarat Titans to replace Jason Roy with ‘Mr IPL’

Ever since Jason Roy announced he won't be taking part in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), many fans took to Twitter to express their desire to see veteran India cricketer Suresh Raina replace the England batter. Roy was part of Gujarat Titans after being bought by the franchise for his base price ₹2 crore.

However, the 31-year-old on Tuesday in a social media post announced he won't be taking part in the lucrative T20 league to spend time with family.

Meanwhile, Raina, who is one of the most decorated player of the league, went unsold during the mega auction, which was held last month.

Here are a few reactions:

Dear @gujarat_titans, if you pick Suresh Raina as a replacement of Roy, you are not just picking Raina for the team also you would getting almost 10M+ followers for your team who would promote your matches and support. This is important for your brand value. #SureshRaina𓃵 pic.twitter.com/zEZrZqaSCP — Nikhil Shete (@Nix_viratian_18) March 2, 2022

#SureshRaina𓃵 Pls titans its emotion off indian cricket fans ,,its last hope in my life #GujaratTitans Pls pic.twitter.com/3iWaJcuQca — D Hearts (@DHearts5) March 2, 2022

As a true cricket fan I just want Raina to play the ipl. thats it.This guy is the hear and soul of the ipl. He has made what ipl is today. Please gujrat titans pick him as a replacement. Coming from a csk fan. #Raina #SureshRaina𓃵 #Suresh Raina — Uttkarsh Gupta (@27_uttkarsh) March 2, 2022

Roy was seen in action with Sunrisers Hyderabad in the previous season and has so far made 13 appearances in the T20 league.

Raina, who also goes by the name 'Mr , is one of the fans favourite and barring the 2020 season he has participated in all the season since the inception of the tournament.

Apart from his stint with the defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Raina has also led the now-defunct Gujarat Lions (GL), when the former were banned from taking part in the league in 2016 and 2017 on corruption charges.

The 35-year-old is among the six players to score over 5000 runs in the league. With 5528 runs from 205 IPL matches, Raina currently sits fourth in the list of highest run-getters from the league.

Meanwhile, Titans are yet to announce a replacement for Roy.

