BCCI breaks silence on Rohit Sharma's 'travel' to Pakistan, confirms it will follow 'ICC rule' after jersey furore

Team India's participation in pre-tournament engagements for the upcoming Champions Trophy remains uncertain, with discussions ongoing about whether captain Rohit Sharma will travel to Pakistan for official media activities. The Champions Trophy, set to begin on February 19, will see India play their matches in Dubai after citing security concerns as the reason for refusing to travel to Pakistan. Rohit Sharma (L) and Babar Azam(PTI)

"Whether Rohit Sharma travels to Pakistan for ICC media engagements is something that's still not decided," said BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, addressing the speculation surrounding the captain's involvement in the pre-tournament press conferences and photo shoots.

This decision is still being evaluated by the BCCI, as the team has not visited Pakistan for any bilateral or multilateral cricket since 2008. The lingering security concerns continued to affect the Indian team’s participation in events hosted by Pakistan, including this year's Champions Trophy.

BCCI on Pakistan's name being featured on jersey

In addition to the uncertainty surrounding media engagements, Saikia also addressed rumors about the BCCI objecting to Pakistan's name being featured on the official jersey for the Champions Trophy.

The BCCI secretary confirmed that India will fully adhere to the dress code established by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for the tournament.

"BCCI will follow every uniform-related ICC rule during Champions Trophy," Saikia told PTI, putting to rest any speculation about India’s objections to the official logo featuring Pakistan’s name.

"Whatever the other teams will do regarding the logo and dress code, we are going to follow in true letter and spirit," he added.

This statement clarifies that India’s focus remains on following ICC guidelines, as it has in previous global events. The ICC requires all teams to submit their playing and training kits for approval, ensuring uniformity across the tournament. As part of this process, the logos and names on the kits of all participating teams are subject to ICC clearance.

Historically, participating teams have adhered to similar dress codes. In the 2017 Champions Trophy, England and Wales were listed on the kits of the teams, and the ongoing ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup in Malaysia features the host nation's name on the official logo.