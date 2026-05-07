BCCI censures IPL franchises over unauthorised access

Mumbai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is enforcing strict guidelines to prevent unauthorised access in team hotels and the field of play, following numerous protocol violations by IPL franchise owners, officials, and players.

Rajasthan Royals' captain Riyan Parag was under fire recently after TV cameras caught him vaping inside the dressing room. (AFP)

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“We have noticed a lot of unauthorised persons have been travelling in team hotels as well as team buses. People have been found mingling with players and officials in restricted areas. Our Anti-corruption Unit (ACSU) officials have reported the same to us and based on that, a fresh set of guidelines are being issued to IPL franchises tonight,” Devajit Saikia, BCCI secretary told HT.

“Protocols have been in place since the inception. But it has come to a stage where teams are forgetting basic rules. The IPL cannot be converted into a club tournament. BCCI will not be silent spectators. The IPL CEO will be meeting CEOs of all the teams on Saturday for an orientation to bring them up to speed with new guidelines,” he added.

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{{^usCountry}} It has been learnt that some franchise representatives refused to show their accreditation to ACSU officials. They are known to have provided unauthorised access to certain individuals. While no corrupt approach is known to have been reported, it is feared laxity may lead to future violations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It has been learnt that some franchise representatives refused to show their accreditation to ACSU officials. They are known to have provided unauthorised access to certain individuals. While no corrupt approach is known to have been reported, it is feared laxity may lead to future violations. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Incidents like Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag being caught vaping inside the dressing room, and Punjab Kings bowler Yuzvendra Chahal appearing to indulge in the same practice on a flight have also drawn the BCCI’s ire. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Incidents like Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag being caught vaping inside the dressing room, and Punjab Kings bowler Yuzvendra Chahal appearing to indulge in the same practice on a flight have also drawn the BCCI’s ire. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} KSCA wanted 10,000 complimentary tickets {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} KSCA wanted 10,000 complimentary tickets {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Commenting on the decision to move this year’s IPL final from Bengaluru (the 2025 winners’ venue) to Ahmedabad, the BCCI said they were left with no choice because the state association was demanding a disproportionate share of complimentary tickets. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Commenting on the decision to move this year’s IPL final from Bengaluru (the 2025 winners’ venue) to Ahmedabad, the BCCI said they were left with no choice because the state association was demanding a disproportionate share of complimentary tickets. {{/usCountry}}

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“We were shocked to get an email from Karnataka State Cricket Association that beyond the 15 percent (allotment), they would require another huge chunk of tickets for their members, clubs, various miscellaneous areas, then for their life members and most surprisingly we have to also shell out 900 tickets for their local MLAs and MLCs and also to the Government of Karnataka - 700 number of complimentary tickets,” Saikia said.

“That apart, a few additional complimentary tickets had to be given. So beyond 15%, they were asking about another 10,000 tickets. Consequently, we were compelled to relocate the final to Ahmedabad. It is the most suitable venue as it has a huge capacity and there is a huge demand from the general public for the final.”

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Rasesh Mandani ...Read More Rasesh Mandani loves a straight drive. He has been covering cricket, the governance and business side of sport for close to two decades. He writes and video blogs for HT. Read Less

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