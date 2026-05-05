South Africa spinner Simon Harmer made a big charge against the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), saying the body is able to dictate terms within the International Cricket Council (ICC) due to their commercial strength and administrative influence. The 37-year-old, who played a key role in South Africa's Test series win over India last year, added that the players cannot do much, and the only way the narrative would change is if his team were to win more and more trophies.

Simon Harmer claimed that the BCCI controls the ICC(AFP)

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It is worth mentioning that the Temba Bavuma-led side won the previous edition of the World Test Championship (WTC) after beating Pat Cummins' Australia in the final at Lord's Cricket Ground. South Africa also reached the final of the 2024 T20 World Cup, while the Proteas reached the semi-finals of the 2023 ODI World Cup, the 2025 Champions Trophy, and the 2026 T20 World Cup.

“Because of their commercial power, they have all of the power. The BCCI controls the ICC. But what can we do? As a player, you just control the controllables. The only thing that changes the narrative is winning trophies," Harmer told the Guardian.

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{{^usCountry}} Speaking of Harmer, he was a key figure in South Africa' s two-match Test series win against India, returning with 17 scalps in four innings at an average of 8.94. The seasoned campaigner also expressed admiration for South Africa’s current head coach, Shukri Conrad, and captain Bavuma. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking of Harmer, he was a key figure in South Africa' s two-match Test series win against India, returning with 17 scalps in four innings at an average of 8.94. The seasoned campaigner also expressed admiration for South Africa’s current head coach, Shukri Conrad, and captain Bavuma. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “That team is more than the sum of its parts, with only a couple of superstars," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “That team is more than the sum of its parts, with only a couple of superstars," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Speaking of Conrad, Harmer said, "If he thinks you’re not good enough, he’ll tell you straight. I rate that. I’ve not always had that.” When will South Africa play next? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking of Conrad, Harmer said, "If he thinks you’re not good enough, he’ll tell you straight. I rate that. I’ve not always had that.” When will South Africa play next? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} South Africa's next Test assignment would be later this year when the Proteas take on Australia in a three-match Test series. This would be the first time Australia would travel to the Rainbow Nation after the infamous Sandpaper Gate. After the series against Australia, South Africa are also scheduled to face Bangladesh and England in a home Test series. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} South Africa's next Test assignment would be later this year when the Proteas take on Australia in a three-match Test series. This would be the first time Australia would travel to the Rainbow Nation after the infamous Sandpaper Gate. After the series against Australia, South Africa are also scheduled to face Bangladesh and England in a home Test series. {{/usCountry}}

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South Africa are currently in third place in the WTC standings, with a point percentage of 75. Australia and New Zealand are the two teams that are ahead of the Proteas in the WTC standings.

Overall, South Africa are second in the ICC Test rankings, only behind Australia. The Proteas are 15 points ahead of the third-placed India.

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