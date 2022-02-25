'BCCI could ask Wriddhiman Saha on comments on selection matters': Arun Dhumal on breach of central contract clause

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is likely to question veteran Indian cricketer Wriddhiman Saha on his recent comments on BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, chairman of selectors Chetan Sharma and team head coach Rahul Dravid pertaining to selection matters, which resulted in a breach of central contract.

According to clause 6.3 of the BCCI central contract for the players, "Player shall not make any comments about the game, officials, incidents that happened in the game, use of technology, selection matters or any other matter related to the game which is in opinion of the BCCI is adverse to and /or not in the interest of the game, team or BCCI in any media..."

After being dropped from the Test squad for the impending series against Sri Lanka at home, the 37-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman had told media about his conversation with Ganguly after the the knock against New Zealand, the "retirement" suggestion from Dravid and the conversation he had with Chetan before the squad announcement.

"Yes, there is a possibility that BCCI could ask Wriddhiman as to how he spoke on selection matters being a centrally contracted cricketer. As far as the president is concerned, he had tried to motivate him. The board might like to know what made him go public with his dressing room conversations with coach Dravid," BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal told PTI on Thursday.

Dhumal however added that the BCCI is yet to take a call over it in a "few days".

Wriddhiman has earlier revealed that Ganguly had "assured him a spot in the Test squad as long as he was BCCI boss" while he was told by the team management that he "would not be considered henceforth".

He last played for India in the Test series against New Zealand at home last November where he battled with neck pain to score a valiant 61. While he travelled with the team in the tour of South Africa, Rishabh Pant was the primary choice wicketkeeper. And the selectors picked KS Bharat as his replacement in the Sri Lanka series.