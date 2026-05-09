BCCI cracks down on IPL 'reel culture', players told to limit posting content amid 'honey trap' fears: Report

The BCCI has intensified its anti-corruption vigilance during IPL 2026, widening its focus beyond players and team officials to include family members, broadcasters and social media content creators operating around franchises.

IPL Trophy during the 2021 Indian Premier League player auction, at the Hotel ITC Grand Chola in Chennai, on Thursday.(ANI Photo/IPL Twitter)

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The board’s latest move comes amid concerns about growing social media activity around teams, with officials wary that sensitive information could be inadvertently revealed through videos, reels, and behind-the-scenes content. The scrutiny has already resulted in action against former cricketers working in broadcast roles during the ongoing season.

Ahead of the tournament, the BCCI had circulated stricter operational and anti-corruption guidelines to broadcasters, including specific instructions for crew members regarding access and conduct in controlled zones around players and match officials.

Broadcasters, players and families under scrutiny

“There have been a few breaches by a few commentators. One former international cricketer was found making videos on his phone near the dugout in a tense situation of a match. The BCCI team acted swiftly and got him to stop the recording. There could be a case of sending legal notices to an ex-cricketer who was found filming for his YouTube channel. The board has clearly mentioned that anybody wearing BCCI and IPL official attire can’t be seen filming at the ground,” BCCI sources told TOI.

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{{^usCountry}} The board’s concern appears to stem from the rapid expansion of content creation culture around the IPL ecosystem, where players, former cricketers, influencers, and even family members frequently share behind-the-scenes glimpses from team hotels, airports and match venues. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The board’s concern appears to stem from the rapid expansion of content creation culture around the IPL ecosystem, where players, former cricketers, influencers, and even family members frequently share behind-the-scenes glimpses from team hotels, airports and match venues. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The anti-corruption focus has now extended to players’ immediate circles as well. Family members of players have reportedly been advised against posting pictures or videos during the tournament, while franchises are also under watch for allowing social media creators unrestricted access within team environments. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The anti-corruption focus has now extended to players’ immediate circles as well. Family members of players have reportedly been advised against posting pictures or videos during the tournament, while franchises are also under watch for allowing social media creators unrestricted access within team environments. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The board has already intervened in at least one case involving an Indian cricketer who was asked to curb his social media activity related to team travel and movements. A previous instance also saw an Indian fast bowler being warned after promoting a video his wife created that showcased the Indian team’s accommodation facilities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The board has already intervened in at least one case involving an Indian cricketer who was asked to curb his social media activity related to team travel and movements. A previous instance also saw an Indian fast bowler being warned after promoting a video his wife created that showcased the Indian team’s accommodation facilities. {{/usCountry}}

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There is also concern that match-day social media activity could reveal tactical information, including hints about team selection.

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“The reel culture has led to many violations of late. There are a few Indian players who post videos on match days, just before a match and immediately after the conclusion of the match,” the source said.

The anti-corruption crackdown is not limited to the IPL alone. The BCCI has also widened its surveillance across domestic franchise ecosystems, particularly state-run T20 leagues, where similar rules are in force.

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Senior international players allowing family members or friends to travel in team buses has reportedly been flagged as another area of concern. The board believes such practices create avoidable access and integrity risks.

“There are BCCI ACU officers in team hotels in the local T20 leagues as well. BCCI’s anti-corruption guidelines apply to these leagues. There are anti-corruption sessions with players, team officials and team owners, but there have been a few IPL players who have taken liberties and brought in unauthorised guests to team hotels in some of the local T20 leagues. These are poor examples for young cricketers who make it to the IPL through these leagues,” the sources said.

The latest move signals a significantly stricter enforcement environment from the BCCI as it attempts to close operational loopholes around one of the world’s biggest franchise sporting competitions.

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