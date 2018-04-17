BCCI decides to have Bihar in Ranji Trophy

The technical committee of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) unanimously agreed to have a team from Bihar in the Ranji Trophy tournament.

Issuing a statement about the details of their meeting held on Monday, a BCCI office-bearer said:

“The Technical Committee was unanimous in its meeting today that a team from Bihar shall play the Ranji Trophy and other such tournaments in accordance with the order of the Hon’ble Supreme Court. The Committee in fact has also recommended an option of including the North-Eastern states in the Ranji Trophy keeping in view a course to be followed for development of cricket in the region. The matter has been referred to the General Body with recommendations being made accordingly in terms with the procedures of the BCCI. ”

Mushtaq Ali T20 to have semis

It is proposed that Mushtaq Ali T20 will have semi-finals after the super league stage, the BCCI further stated in a press release on Thursday.

Among other key decisions, it was proposed that the Deodhar Trophy have four teams, one each from the four Ranji Trophy groups.

There were discussions about women’s cricket also and the committee was of the opinion that for popularising the game and tapping new talents, BCCI should concentrate on having limited overs matches.

“Since the Indian women’s team is playing ODIs and T20s at the national level, these are the two formats that we should concentrate. There is no point in playing the longer format as the women’s team is not playing Test matches anymore.

“It will only help if we can prepare a good pool of white ball players,” an official told news agency PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)