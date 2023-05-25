BCCI denies agreeing to PCB's hybrid model for Asia Cup, discussion to take place on sidelines of IPL 2023 final

The Indian cricket board – BCCI - continues to bat for the Asia Cup to be moved completely out of Pakistan to a neutral venue. It is learnt that an unofficial congregation of Asia Cup officials will be seen on the sidelines of the IPL 2023 final to be played in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

India captain Rohit and Pakistan captain Babar Azam(Pakistan Cricket Twitter)

"The respective presidents of the Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka Cricket Boards will grace the IPL 2023 final to be held on May 28 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. We will hold discussions with them for outlining the future course of action in relation to Asia Cup 2023,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah, who is also the president of the Asian Cricket Council, said.

A section of the Pakistan media has reported that the BCCI has agreed to a hybrid model of staging matches. This model proposed by the Pakistan Cricket Board head Najam Sethi outlines the first four non-India matches of the league stage including Pakistan’s home tie against Nepal to be played in Lahore before the tournament moves to a neutral venue. BCCI officials have refuted these reports.

The Indian board, it is learnt, prefers to hold the entire tournament in Sri Lanka. Pakistan, apart from batting for the hybrid model, wants UAE, despite the hot weather, to be the neutral venue for better gate receipts.

The PCB has also linked the dispute over the Asia Cup to their participation in the October-November ODI World Cup to be held in India. The schedule of the marquee event is yet to be released, four months to the event.

