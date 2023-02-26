'BCCI doing right thing. PCB should learn': Ex-PAK player's million-dollar reply to why Indians shouldn't play in PSL

Indian Premier League (IPL) has its own very special place in the history of cricket, not just because of the league being a pioneer in franchise-style cricket, but also the impact it has had on world cricket as a whole, proving a platform not just for Indian domestic players, but also talented youngsters across the globe. However, the BCCI is often criticised for not allowing Indian players to participate on overseas leagues while foreign players are allowed to participate in IPL. Former Pakistan cricketer Kamran Akmal gave a stunning response on why BCCI is doing the "right" thing when asked if Indians should ever be allowed to play in PSL.

During his conversation on a YouTube channel ‘Nadir Ali podcast’, Kamran was asked by the anchor whether Indian players should be played in PSL, who is staging it's eighth edition in the country presently.

Kamran, who has previously played in the IPL in 2008 for Rajasthan Royals, replied saying, ‘No'. The anchor was taken aback by the reply.

“Indian players should not play in the PSL,” he reiterated. “The Indian board is doing the right thing by not allowing their players to play in overseas T20 leagues. They are aware that the IPL goes on for two months, and then there is a lot of international cricket as well. The players are so strong financially that there is no need for them to go and play in other leagues,” he explained.

"Our board can also learn from it as it can prolong the careers of players. They have 14 to 15 players who have played over a hundred Test matches, while we have just two or three such players. India value their cricket and their players. The IPL pays players a lot. The BBL is nothing in front of the IPL. No league in the world can match the IPL," Kamran, who recently retired from all forms of international cricket, added,

IPL 2023 will begin from March 31 onwards in Ahmedabad.

