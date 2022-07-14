‘BCCI dropped the only in-form player’: Twitter fumes as Sanju Samson axed from India T20I squad for West Indies tour

The BCCI has released the list of players who will be travelling to the West Indies and the USA for a five-match T20I series starting July 29. The first three matches will be played in Trinidad and St. Kitts, before the two teams travel to Fort Lauderhill, Florida for the last two matches of the series.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The team will be led by Rohit Sharma, and the big news includes the return of KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav, and R Ashwin, but also the resting of senior players Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah. However, one of the more controversial decisions made by the selectors for this tour was the decision to ignore Sanju Samson from the team, which as sparked a loud response on social media channels, with many asking why he was dropped despite having done nothing wrong in the limited opportunities he got in Ireland.

Samson has been in and out of the Indian white-ball teams throughout his career, and was recalled to the squad for the T20Is against Ireland in June. He got his chance in the second T20I, and delivered, scoring 77(42) as he put together a record-breaking partnership with Deepak Hooda, centurion on that day in Dublin.

Here is how Twitter reacted to BCCI's decision of dropping Sanju Samson

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

India will travel to the Caribbean for a three-match ODI series beginning on July 22 in Port of Spain, Trinidad, before playing the 5-match T20I series which ends on August 7. It will be another important set of matches ahead of the all-important T20 World Cup in Australia later this year, in which many hope Samson will be part of the squad.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Sports Desk At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail