Why Team India players are wearing black arm bands during World Cup encounter against England

Team India have been enjoying a supreme run in the ongoing men's 50-over World Cup, winning all the five matches they've played so far. Rohit Sharma and Co. will look to carry forward the momentum on Sunday as they lock horns with defending champions England, who have been completely out of sorts. Despite assembling a star studded squad, England have struggled right from the start of the tournament, and defeats against Afghanistan and Sri Lanka have only compounded their miseries. (Follow Live Updates | India vs England Live Score Cricket World Cup 2023)

Indian players stand for the national anthem before the start of the ICC Men's World Cup 2023 match(PTI)

The match against England is currently underway in Lucknow and Indian players were spotted wearing black arm bands. BCCI in a tweet confirmed the gesture is a mark of respect for Bishan Singh Bedi, who passed away on Monday at the age of 77 after battling prolonged illness.

“#TeamIndia will be wearing Black Armbands in memory of the legendary Bishan Singh Bedi before the start of play against England in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023,” tweeted BCCI.

Bedi was born in Amritsar in 1946 and represented India in 67 Tests in which he scalped 266 wickets, which included 14 five-wicket hauls and one 10-wicket haul.

Meanwhile if shift our focus on the ongoing encounter, England won the toss and invited India to bat first. Rohit Sharma, who is in red hot form, has stood firm while Chris Woakes and David Willey combined to rattle the Indian top order.

Woakes cleaned up Shubman Gill for 9(13), and packed Shreyas Iyer for 4(13). Willey removed Virat Kohli even before he could open his account.

Rohit and KL Rahul are doing the rebuilding but England have so far kept things under control. Rohit slammed yet another fifty in this edition of the World Cup.

Both the sides have not tweaked their combination, so India still have the likes of Suryakumar Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja waiting in the dugout.

Meanwhile, India are batting first for the very first time in the competition after acing five consecutive chases.

