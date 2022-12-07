BCCI issues medical statement for injured Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik replaces him in India's XI for 2nd ODI vs Bangladesh

India pacer Kuldeep Sen was not available for selection for the second ODI against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Mirpur due to a stiff back. Umran Malik has replaced Kuldeep in India's XI for their must-win encounter against the hosts.

“Kuldeep Sen complained of back stiffness following the first ODI against Bangladesh on Sunday. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him and has advised him rest. He was not available for selection for the 2nd ODI,” BCCI said in an official statement.

India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI Live Score

Kuldeep had made his debut in the series opener at the same venue a couple of nights. The right-arm pacer did pick up a couple of wickets but was expensive. His two sixes against Mehidy Hasan turned the momentum towards Bangladesh. Hasan put on an unbroken 51-run stand for the last wicket with Mustafizur Rahman to snatch an incredible win for Bangladesh.

Apart from Kuldeep, India made another change to their playing XI. Experienced all-rounder Axar Patel, who was not available for selection due to a niggle, has regained his fitness and has straightaway come into the side in place of Shahbaz Ahmed.

Bangladesh on the other hand, brought in Nasum Ahmed in place of Hasan Mahmud.

Bangladesh captain Litton Das won the toss and opted to bat first.

This is a must-win match for India. If they lose this one then they will suffer consecutive away ODI series defeats to Bangladesh. The last time when India toured Bangladesh in 2015, the MS Dhoni-led side lost 1-2.

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik

Bangladesh Playing XI: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das(c), Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman

