India vs Bangladesh Live Score 2nd ODI: Rohit and co. eye strong comeback for IND after shock loss against BAN

India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI Live Score: Rohit Sharma and his men will be raring for a strong return to the ODI series after the Indian team faced a stunning defeat at the hands of Bangladesh in the first game in Dhaka. Defending a lowly 187-run target, India had reduced the hosts down to 136/9 in the run-chase; however, a fighting unbeaten knock from Mehidy Hasan (38*) ensured a memorable one-wicket win for Bangladesh. India will be hoping for a strong performance from the batting order, as all players bar KL Rahul failed to step up in the first ODI. Rahul's 73-run knock was largely the reason behind India scoring 186 in the game; with the ball, Mohammed Siraj shined as he picked three wickets, while Washington Sundar and debutant Kuldeep Sen also made significant contributions with two wickets each to their name.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON