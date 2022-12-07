India vs Bangladesh Live Score 2nd ODI: Rohit and co. eye strong comeback for IND after shock loss against BAN
India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI Live Score: After a stunning loss in the first ODI, Rohit Sharma and co. will be aiming for a strong comeback when they face hosts Bangladesh in the second game of the series. The IND vs BAN 2nd ODI takes place in Dhaka.
India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI Live Score: Rohit Sharma and his men will be raring for a strong return to the ODI series after the Indian team faced a stunning defeat at the hands of Bangladesh in the first game in Dhaka. Defending a lowly 187-run target, India had reduced the hosts down to 136/9 in the run-chase; however, a fighting unbeaten knock from Mehidy Hasan (38*) ensured a memorable one-wicket win for Bangladesh. India will be hoping for a strong performance from the batting order, as all players bar KL Rahul failed to step up in the first ODI. Rahul's 73-run knock was largely the reason behind India scoring 186 in the game; with the ball, Mohammed Siraj shined as he picked three wickets, while Washington Sundar and debutant Kuldeep Sen also made significant contributions with two wickets each to their name.
Dec 07, 2022 10:31 AM IST
India vs Bangladesh Live Score 2nd ODI: KL Rahul on his wicketkeeping role
Rishabh Pant was ruled out of the ODI series on the morning of the 1st match, with Rahul donning the wicketkeeping gloves. Here's what Rahul had to say on the same:
"When it comes to Rishabh I'm not very aware, to be honest. I just found out today, in the dressing room, that he's been released - I don't know what the reasons are, I think the medical team will be in a better situation to answer that question.
"But this is a role that the team's always asked me to be ready for in white-ball cricket, and I've done it before, and whenever the team wants me to play this role, I play this role."
Dec 07, 2022 10:25 AM IST
IND vs BAN Live Score: India in Bangladesh
In the side's previous ODI series in Bangladesh, India had faced a 1-2 series loss, with the hosts winning the first two matches. Will Bangladesh be able to inflict a second-successive series defeat on Rohit Sharma's men?
Dec 07, 2022 10:17 AM IST
India vs Bangladesh Live Score 2nd ODI: Will India go with the same XI?
If Axar Patel is fit, he might make a return in the XI with Shahbaz Ahmed making a place for him. Kuldeep Sen was a bit expensive but looked impressive in patches and is likely to retain his place
Dec 07, 2022 10:11 AM IST
IND vs BAN Live Updates: Bangladesh squad
Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das(c), Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Yasir Ali, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed, Nurul Hasan
Dec 07, 2022 10:08 AM IST
India vs Bangladesh Live Updates: Decent debut from Kuldeep Sen
The result might not have ended in India's favour, but Kuldeep Sen can be satisfied with his debut outing in international colours. Sen bowled only five overs and took two important wickets in the game, eventally ending with figures of 2/37
Dec 07, 2022 10:02 AM IST
IND vs BAN Live Score: Bangladesh coach not to impressed despite win
Bangladesh coach Russell Domingo believes the game shouldn't have gone too close.
“It shouldn't have been that tight. When we needed 59 runs with four wickets down, we were in a pretty good position. By far, not the perfect performance. There's a lot of work still to be done but to be able to win from that situation, says a lot about the team's character.”
Dec 07, 2022 09:59 AM IST
India vs Bangladesh Live Updates: Team India squad
Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik, Rajat Patidar, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Tripathi, Axar Patel
Dec 07, 2022 09:53 AM IST
India vs Bangladesh ODI Match: Siraj shines with ball
Mohammed Siraj kept Bangladesh batters in check throughout his spells in the 1st ODI. He ended with impressive figures of 3/32 in 10 overs; however, he completed his over quota in the 40th over of the match, following which Mehidy Hasan steered a sensational run-chase for Bangladesh
Dec 07, 2022 09:48 AM IST
IND vs BAN Live: Rahul's return in middle-order
KL Rahul has largely opened for India across formats in the past few months; however, with a majority of first-teamers returning to the side, Rahul played in the middle-order with Rohit and Dhawan opening for the side. And the 28-year-old didn't fail to impress as he remained the rare positive for the side, scoring 73 off 70 deliveries and playing a key role in India reaching 186 in Dhaka
Dec 07, 2022 09:44 AM IST
India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI: Rohit wants players to ‘learn’ from the mistakes
“I don't really know how much they can improve in a couple of practice sessions. I feel the genes are there and it's only about handling pressure. I am sure these guys will learn and we look forward to the next game,” Rohit Sharma had said after the loss in the 1st ODI
Dec 07, 2022 09:38 AM IST
IND vs BAN Live Updates: A poor outing with the bat
India endured a poor outing with the bat in the game against Bangladesh, with the side being bowled out on 186. KL Rahul, who made a return to the team after being rested for the previous ODI series against New Zealand, was the lone fighter for the side with a 73-run knock; Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, however, failed with the bat on their return.
Dec 07, 2022 09:32 AM IST
IND vs BAN Live Score: What a start to the series!
The series saw a dramatic start in Dhaka with Mehidy Hasan Miraz emerging as a hero for Bangladesh. With the side needing 51 runs to win and only a wicket remaining, Mehidy forged an incredible partnership with Mustafizur Rahman and eventually hit the winning runs, remaining unbeaten on 37 off 38 deliveries.
Dec 07, 2022 09:29 AM IST
India vs Bangladesh Live Score, 2nd ODI: Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI from Dhaka! The hosts registered a memorable one-wicket victory in the first match, thanks largely to Mehidy Hasan who scored an unbeaten 38 when the side needed 51 runs to win with only a wicket remaining. Rohit and co. will be aiming for a strong comeback in Dhaka and level the series.