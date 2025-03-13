Menu Explore
ANI |
Mar 13, 2025 12:03 PM IST

Mumbai [India], : The Board of Control for Cricket in India expressed condolences on the passing of former Indian all-rounder Syed Abid Ali, who breathed his last on March 12, as per a press release.

BCCI mourns the passing of Syed Abid Ali Saheb

A celebrated cricketer, Syed Abid Ali was a pivotal figure in Indian cricket during the 1960s and 70s, renowned for his versatile skills.

He represented India in 29 Test matches and 5 One Day Internationals, leaving a mark with his all-round capabilities. His contributions were instrumental in India's historic Test series victories in England and the West Indies in 1971, where his fielding, bowling, and batting proved invaluable. His lion-hearted approach and dedication made him a respected figure in the Indian cricketing fraternity.

Roger Binny, BCCI President, said as quoted by a press release, "Shri Syed Abid Ali was a true all-rounder, a cricketer who embodied the spirit of the game. His contributions to India's historic victories in the 1970s will always be remembered. His dedication and versatility made him stand out. My deepest condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time."

Devajit Saikia, BCCI Secretary, said, "Shri Syed Abid Ali's all-round skills and his contribution to Indian cricket are quite valued. He was a true gentleman of the game. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones."

Former India skipper Mohammed Azharuddin took to his official social media handle and expressed his thoughts on the death of former India all-rounder Syed Abid Ali.

"Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Syed Abid Ali Saheb. His contributions to the game and his unwavering passion for cricket will always be remembered," Mohammed Azharuddin wrote in a post on X.

https://x.com/azharflicks/status/1899825492980818317

Further, commentator Harsha Bhogle also reacted on demise of former Indian cricketer Syed Abid Ali.

"My first cricket hero. Rejoiced as a child when he had a great debut against Australia, was overjoyed when he scored the winning runs against England in 1971. Great trier, big hearted man. Khudahafiz Abid Chicha," Harsha Bhogle wrote in a post on X.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

