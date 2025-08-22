BCCI not looking at stop-gap solution if Dream11 deal is cut short

Mumbai: Remember the 2023 World Test Championship final in England when India had no brand flashing on their jerseys? If BCCI decides to endure short-term pain, we may see the same situation play out in the upcoming T20 Asia Cup. Representational image. (REUTERS)

On Friday, the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025 got the president’s assent. The government clampdown on Real Money Gaming (RMG) has forced Dream11 to shut down their cash games and contests. Dream11 is the primary revenue stream for its parent company Dream Sports and its three-year jersey contract with the Indian cricket team worth ₹358 crore is now under the cloud.

“It’s premature to comment on what will happen. The legal position is that there will be a notification on which date the Act will come into force. If it happens before the Asia Cup, we will have to take the next course of action,” BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia told HT.

Saikia was clear, “BCCI will have to follow the law of the land”. The swiftness with which the government has been able to clear the bill for social good against what it calls “predatory real money gaming apps”, it may not take long.

There are ways in which, if Dream Sports wanted, they could stay the course of the BCCI contract which runs until next year’s home T20 World Cup. They have under their umbrella a luxury sports travel platform among other businesses which could replace Dream11.

“Would they want to do that when their primary business has been outlawed is the question,” an industry insider said. “We should not forget, the main reason companies like Dream11 paid heavily for sponsorship and bought advertising slots was to promote their fantasy business during major cricket tournaments. If that business shuts down, it wouldn’t make sense to spend on advertising costs.” Dream11 did not comment on the matter.

If not Dream11, who else? The BCCI is likely to float a tender inviting new bidders. But with the Asia Cup getting underway on September 9, finding another sponsor on such short notice may not prove easy.

Some Indian board officials are of the opinion that they would rather have no sponsor in the short term rather than go for low-key deals. The last time they struck a short-term kit sponsorship deal with readymade garments firm Killer, it wasn’t received well by the market as it did not measure up with Indian cricket’s prestige at play.

The BCCI also has a ₹625 crore IPL deal with My11 Circle which runs until IPL 2028, but they still have time until next summer to seek a replacement if needed.