BCCI president Sourav Ganguly announces cancellation of Asia Cup in September - Report

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly announces cancellation of Asia Cup in September - Report

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday announced the cancellation of the Asia Cup, which was scheduled to be held in September.

Updated: Jul 08, 2020 19:30 IST
Press Trust of India
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly.
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly. (PTI)
         

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday announced the cancellation of the Asia Cup, which was scheduled to be held in September.

“Asia Cup cancel ho chuka hai, joh September me tha (Asia Cup, which was to be held in September, has been cancelled),” Ganguly told ‘sports tak’ in an instagram live session.

There was no definitive word on the host country of the tournament.

With T20 World Cup in October-November also unlikely to go ahead in Australia due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Asia Cup’s cancellation allows the BCCI to have a full-fledged IPL in the same window.

