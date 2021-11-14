‘More guts & character than we see on TV’: Ganguly picks favourite between NZ-AUS ahead of T20 World Cup showdown

After winning the World Test Championships earlier this year, Kane Williamson will now eye to clinch the T20 title when they meet Australia in the finals on Sunday evening. The match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium and New Zealand, who have so far had a brilliant run in ICC events in the recent times, will look to add another silverware in their trophy cabinet.

Standing against the Black Caps are Australia, who would look to repeat the scenes from almost six years ago, when they defeated New Zealand in the finals of the 2015 World Cup. Both the teams have shown firepower and the fans can except an enthralling contest in the finale, which starts from 07:30 PM IST.

Ahead of the clash, former India skipper and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly picked his favourites from the contest. The ex-cricketer feels New Zealand will hold the key going into the clash, and backed his choice by listing out two reasons.

“I feel it is New Zealand's time in world sport. Australia are a great nation, but they have had a tough time for a while, though they have been a great cricketing country. New Zealand has a lot more guts and character than we see on TV. They won the World Test Championship a few months ago. It’s a small country but it's got a lot of steel. I have the feeling that it is indeed New Zealand’s time,” remarked Ganguly during a book-signing ceremony at the 40th Sharjah International Book Fair on Saturday.

Speaking on India's campaign, which saw the Men In Blue fail to reach the semi-final of the showpiece event, Ganguly said he was happy to see that despite the disappointment people accepted the outcome.

“Expectations were undoubtedly very high, but I was happy to see that a majority of the people had the heart to accept the result. They were upset, but they did not overreact. At the end of the day, (Jaspreet) Bumrah, (Mohammed) Shami, Rohit (Sharma) and (Virat) Kohli are all human beings,” said the BCCI president.

He also backed the same unit to lift the trophy in the next edition which will be held in Australia in 2022. “That’s 40 overs of bad cricket. They will bounce back and within a year or so we will see the same boys lifting trophies,” he added.