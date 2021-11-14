New Zealand Vs Australia Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2021 Final: Kane Williamson's NZ play Aaron Finch's AUS
- NZ vs AUS Live Score, T20 World Cup 2021 Final Live Updates: Kane Williamson's New Zealand take on Aaron Finch's Australia in the final in Dubai. A new champion will be crowned as both teams are eyeing their first T20 WC title. Follow New Zealand Vs Australia Live Score and updates on the live blog.
New Zealand Vs Australia Live Score: In the end, this one game is all that matters. New Zealand take on Australia in T20 World Cup 2021 Final in Dubai for their maiden title. In fact, and irrespective of the result, we will have a new champion today. This is Australia's second final (after 2010), while the Black Caps are playing their first final in T20 WC history. After 44 matches and 27 days of top-notch cricket, the tournament will end with this mouth-watering NZ vs AUS final. Both teams share a long rivalry and without a shred of a doubt, the neighbouring countries will no stone unturned in getting off the mark. The stage is set. Hope you are ready because this is unmissable.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Nov 14, 2021 04:42 PM IST
New Zealand vs Australia T20 World Cup Live Score: Memories of 2016 return
Opting to bowl first, NZ restricted India to 110/7 in 20 overs. Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi (2 wickets), and Trent Boult (3 wickets) were stars of the show. In response, they got over the line comfortably with 5.3 overs to spare. Daryl Mitchell scored 49, missing his maiden T20I half-century by a whisker. Williamson scored an unbeaten 33.
-
Nov 14, 2021 04:40 PM IST
New Zealand vs Australia T20 World Cup Live Score: NZ bounce back, decimate India:
NZ’s Road to the Final, Match 2: The Black Caps had shown a few positive signs in the first game and were definitely not out-played. They carried the form into the second game to thrash India by 8 wickets in Dubai.
-
Nov 14, 2021 04:38 PM IST
New Zealand vs Australia T20 World Cup: NZ were Asif Ali’d
Batting first, the Kane Williamson-led side posted 134/8 in 20 overs. No one could really get going on a tricky Sharjah track. In response, Pakistan stuttered as well, reaching 87-5 in 14.5 overs. It was Asif Ali, batting at no.7, along with veteran Shoaib Malik, who got the team over the line. He smashed 27 off 12 balls, including three sixes, to bag the win with 1.2 overs to spare.
-
Nov 14, 2021 04:36 PM IST
New Zealand vs Australia T20 Final Live Score: Campaign off to a poor start against
NZ’s Road to the Final, Match 1: The Kiwis were handed a 5-wicket defeat by Pakistan in their opening match in Sharjah.
-
Nov 14, 2021 04:34 PM IST
New Zealand vs Australia Live Cricket Score: Road to the final
Let’s begin our build-up by having a look at the road to the final for both teams. First up, we begin with the Black Caps.
-
Nov 14, 2021 04:32 PM IST
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Down to the last 2
And there were two. After 44 matches and 27 days, it’s down to the last teams standing. The tournament began as a 16-team tournament in Oman but only New Zealand and Australia remain. This is the trans-Tasman finale and it just doesn’t get any better.
-
Nov 14, 2021 04:30 PM IST
New Zealand vs Australia Final Live, T20 World Cup
Hello and a very warm welcome to the live coverage of T20 World Cup 2021 final between New Zealand and Australia. This showpiece event began as a 16-team tournament but it's all down to these trans-Tasman rivals. They both come into this game on nail-biting semifinal victories and with a tournament record of 5 wins and 1 loss. They have always played out brilliant matches and this one has all the ingredients for a nerve-wracking, edge-of-the-seal final. So, and for one final time this T20 WC ladies and gentleman, I, Shivansh Gupta, urge you to sit back and relax! LET'S GET GOING!
