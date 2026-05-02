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BCCI pulls up Kyle Jamieson for aggressive send-off to 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Kyle Jamieson celebrated right in front of the youngster, while Vaibhav Sooryavanshi showed restraint, offering no reaction as he walked off disappointed.

Updated on: May 02, 2026 09:35 am IST
Written by Aditya Maheshwari
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Delhi Capitals pacer Kyle Jamieson has been issued a warning by the BCCI following his aggressive send-off to 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi during Friday night’s IPL clash. The incident quickly became one of the defining moments of a high-intensity contest, drawing attention for the manner of celebration rather than just the wicket itself.

Kyle Jamieson got a warning from BCCI for an aggressive send-off to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.(ANI Pic Service)

Sooryavanshi, who has been the Rajasthan Royals’ standout performer this season with a series of fearless knocks, endured a rare failure on the night. The teenage sensation managed just four runs, falling early in the second over. He had begun confidently, striking a boundary off the first ball he faced from Jamieson. However, the pacer responded immediately, knocking him over with a fuller delivery on the very next ball. What followed added to the drama, as Jamieson celebrated emphatically right in front of the youngster. Sooryavanshi, however, chose not to react and walked away visibly disappointed.

The BCCI took note of the episode, handing Jamieson a warning and one demerit point for breaching Level 1 of the IPL Code of Conduct for Players and Team Officials, underlining the league’s stance on maintaining on-field discipline.

Jamieson admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction imposed by the Match Referee Rajeev Seth.

Another defeat for Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur

Meanwhile, KL Rahul and Pathum Nissanka combined to outshine Riyan Parag’s valiant effort as Delhi Capitals secured a convincing seven-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals on Friday. Parag answered his critics with a fluent 90 off 50 balls, guiding Rajasthan to a strong 225 for six. However, the total proved insufficient as Delhi responded with composure and intent. Rahul anchored the chase with a commanding 75, while Nissanka’s brisk 62 provided the early momentum. Their partnership kept the required rate in check throughout, allowing Delhi to cruise to 226 for three and seal an important victory.

 
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Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
Home / Cricket News / BCCI pulls up Kyle Jamieson for aggressive send-off to 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
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