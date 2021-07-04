Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / BCCI reacts after India captain Mithali Raj shatters huge batting record in women's cricket
cricket

BCCI reacts after India captain Mithali Raj shatters huge batting record in women's cricket

To celebrate the occasion, the BCCI on Sunday put on a special tweet, highlighting Raj's outstanding achievement of becoming the leading run-scorer in women cricket across formats.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 04, 2021 11:46 AM IST
Mithali Raj was all smiles after steering India to a 4-wicket win. (Getty Images)

Captain Mithali Raj has been a huge servant of Indian cricket. The most capped woman cricketer in history, Raj, 38, on Saturday achieved a huge batting feat as she became the leading run-scorer across format in international cricket, going past former England's batter Charlotte Edwards. Raj and Edwards are the only two players to breach the 10000-run mark in women's international cricketers and the India captain climbed the peak by overtaking Edwards' tally of 10,273 runs.

To celebrate the occasion, the BCCI on Sunday put on a special tweet, highlighting Raj's outstanding achievement. With Mithali surpassing Edwards on Saturday, the record for the leading international run-scorer in both men's and women's cricket belong to cricketers from India with Raj joining Sachin Tendulkar.

Raj finished on 75 not out, helping India pull off a thrilling win and preventing a 0-3 sweep. Adjudged Player of the match, Raj said on Sky Sports: "I never gave up in the middle. It's being in the middle because you can't win the match sitting out in the dugout. I wanted to win the game for the team. I just needed to get the partnership to take it to the last.

"That's something that kept me going through the innings. I knew in the middle overs I could manage the game. When you have young players in the side, you need to guide them along, that's a responsibility."

Four years ago, Raj had gone past Edwards to emerge as the highest run-getter in women ODIs. As captain, Raj has scored 6015 runs in 179 games, next only to Edwards again, who has 6728 runs. The half-century on Sunday was the 87th instance that she has scored in excess of 50 runs. Her tally of 2924 runs is the most by any woman cricketer against a particular team in ODIs.

TRENDING NEWS

Petrol Price
