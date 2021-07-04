India captain Mithali Raj sets new international run-scoring record against England women in third ODI

India skipper Mithali Raj on Saturday scripted history when she overtook former England Charlotte Edwards to become the highest run-scorer across format in women's cricket. The veteran cricketer achieved the feat during India women's four-wicket win against England women in the third and final ODI in Worcester.

India, chasing 220 runs in a truncated 47-over match, secured victory with three balls to spare. Raj starred with an unbeaten knock of 75, off just 86 balls, and was declared the Player of the Match. The batter got to the milestone with a boundary down the ground off Nat Schiver in the 23rd over of the innings.

Mithali, who needed just 12 runs to go past the tally, became the world's most prolific batter in women's internationals by overtaking Edwards' 10,273 runs. Third in this prolific list is New Zealand's Suzie Bates, who has scored 7849 runs in 247 matches. She is followed by West Indies' Stefanie Taylor, with 7834 runs in 256 matches. Capping off the top-five is Australia's skipper Meg Lanning, with 7024 runs in 199 games.

Raj, 38, has several other accolades to her name, one of which is the most-capped player in the history of women's cricket. She was also named in ICC's ODI team of the decade in 2020. Moreover, she famously led the Indian side to the women's World Cup final in 2017. Raj was in good nick throughout the series, emerging as the highest run-getter with 206 runs with three-back-to-back fifties.

Earlier in the day, Raj-led India put England into bat. After cruising at 151/3, England were eventually bowled out for 291, courtesy of a three-wicket haul from Deepti Sharma. Skipper Heather Knight (46) and Sciver (49) were the top scorers.

In response, India kept losing wickets at regular intervals but Raj continued to hold one end and hence, taking India to a consolation victory. Smriti Mandhana was the second-highest contributor with the bat, scoring 49 off 57 balls.