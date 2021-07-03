Mithali Raj guides India to four-wicket win over England in 3rd ODI

Mithali Raj became the highest run-getter in women's cricket across formats as India Women defeated England women by 4 wickets to earn a consolation win their three-match ODI series.

Chasing 220 in 47 overs, with the match being truncated due to rain, skipper Raj guided her to team to victory with an unbeaten knock of 75 runs in 86 balls, as India chased down the target in 46.3 overs.

Earlier in the day, Raj put the hosts into bat after winning the toss. Shikha Pandey removed Tammy Beaumont for a duck before Winfield Hill (36) and skipper Heather Knight added 67 runs for the second wicket. It was then Knight and Natalie Sciver, with their knocks of 46 and 49, that provided stability to England's innings.

However, England then suffered a collapse.

Knight was sent packing by Harmanpreet Kaur in the 25th over. Amy Ellen Jones and Natalie Sciver then built a brief partnership to take England over the 150-run mark in the 33rd over. But the hosts lost three wickets in quick intervals as India denied any chance of slogging to the England batters.

While Smriti Mandhana ran around from deep mid-wicket to take a sensational catch to dismiss Sciver (49), Poonam Yadav bamboozled Katherine Brunt to reduce England to 177/6.

It was an all-round bowling performance from the Indian side as every bowler, who bowled picked at least a wicket.

Wickets didn't stop falling in the death overs as England could only manage 219 in the 47 overs after cruising at 151/3 at one point (reduced due to rain).