BCCI refuses PCB's demand for hybrid model in 2026 T20 World Cup, says no security threats in India: Report

The Champions Trophy is facing a new roadblock as the BCCI has reportedly refused to accept the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) demand of not playing their matches in India during the tournament. The PCB had previously agreed to a hybrid model for the Champions Trophy and turn, proposed that Pakistan would not play any matches in India during the 2026 T20 World Cup, which India will co-host with Sri Lanka. India captain Rohit Sharma and Pakistan's former captain Babar Azam during an Asia Cup match in 2023(File)

However, according to a report from The Telegraph, the BCCI has now made it clear that they will not accept such an arrangement, arguing that there is no security threat in India and rejecting any suggestion of a hybrid format for future tournaments.

The report furthers states that BCCI’s stance is clear: they believe there is no valid reason to change the tournament’s structure based on security concerns, as India is a safe location for hosting international cricket.

The disagreement over the hybrid model has wider implications, with both boards looking ahead to future ICC tournaments. India is set to host several major events in the coming years, including the Women’s ODI World Cup next year, T20 World Cup in 2026, and the Champions Trophy in 2029.

The PCB had hoped that a successful compromise in the Champions Trophy would set a precedent for future tournaments, but the BCCI has seemingly rejected any such notion.

ICC likely to meet on December 6

The ICC had initially hoped to resolve the issue through a series of negotiations, with a possible emergency board meeting scheduled for Thursday to discuss the hybrid model. However, the meeting’s timing remains uncertain, and an earlier meeting on Friday was adjourned after the PCB refused to accept the proposal.

The PCB had previously relented after the ICC threatened to relocate the Champions Trophy if they did not agree to the hybrid model, though no financial compensation for the PCB is expected for the changes.