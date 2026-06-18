BCCI refuses to interfere in Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s ill-tempered Dambulla spat: ‘Board has no role in such matters’

The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) secretary Devajit Saikia has ruled out the board's participation in any capacity whatsoever in the wake of the ugly spat between Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Sri Lanka A's Vishen Halambage, saying that the decision to penalise or take any action rests entirely with the match referee. The comments come as a clarification after it was widely speculated that the Indian cricket board should step in over what transpired in Dambulla on Monday evening.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has yet to get a big score under his belt in the ongoing tri-nation series(SLC)

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Match referee Pradeep Jayapragash pulled up spinner Halambage with a fine, while Niroshan Dickwella, who intervened to separate the two, was also sanctioned. Halambage had reportedly sledged Sooryavanshi not only during this match but also in the previous encounter between the two teams on June 9. However, Saikia, representing the BCCI, cleared the air once and for all, stating that the board has no role to play in the matter, as deciding punishment for on-field incidents is entirely the match referee's prerogative.

"A lot of things are being discussed on social media, including speculation that the BCCI is contemplating action. But do you want the BCCI to step into the domain of the match referee? The BCCI is not the authority in such matters. We should not intrude into an area where the match referee and the umpires are the primary officials empowered to take decisions regarding incidents that occur on the field of play," Saikia said while speaking to PTI.

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{{^usCountry}} "The BCCI does not have the authority to take any action or interfere with the conduct of a game. Whatever happened was part of the game and, under BCCI rules and ICC regulations, the board has no role to play in such matters. The responsibility lies with the match referee. If anything goes wrong, the match referee will take a call, and the umpires will take a call. There is already a system in place." What happened in Dambulla? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The BCCI does not have the authority to take any action or interfere with the conduct of a game. Whatever happened was part of the game and, under BCCI rules and ICC regulations, the board has no role to play in such matters. The responsibility lies with the match referee. If anything goes wrong, the match referee will take a call, and the umpires will take a call. There is already a system in place." What happened in Dambulla? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The match took an ugly turn after India A failed to get the job done, failing to score 18 runs Super Over. As the Sri Lanka A players celebrated, words were exchanged, with the cameras catching Sooryavanshi shoving Halambage before being pushed back in return. The bad blood did not end there, as Sooryavanshi kept chirping away while walking back. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The match took an ugly turn after India A failed to get the job done, failing to score 18 runs Super Over. As the Sri Lanka A players celebrated, words were exchanged, with the cameras catching Sooryavanshi shoving Halambage before being pushed back in return. The bad blood did not end there, as Sooryavanshi kept chirping away while walking back. {{/usCountry}}

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The BCCI has previously taken action against players whenever it believed they had stepped over the line. In 2019, Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul were banned following their controversial remarks on live television. However, since this altercation occurred on the field, the BCCI believes that intervening isn't appropriate.

"A lot of speculation is being made, but these are baseless speculations. I assure you that the BCCI will not intrude into the domain of the match referee, who is the competent authority. If there is anything wrong on the field relating to a player or any cricketing activity, the appropriate officials will deal with it," added Saikia.

"Otherwise, it would set a wrong precedent. It would amount to interference in the domain of the match referee, which the BCCI is not going to do. This is not our job, and it is not provided for in our rule book."

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