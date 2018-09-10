BCCI releases payment details of players; coach Ravi Shastri paid Rs 2.05 crore as coaching fee
Team India’s head coach Ravi Shastri was paid Rs 2.05 crore by BCCI as advance fees for his services for a period of three months (from 18.07.2018 to 17.10.2018) as per the payment details on the board’s website.cricket Updated: Sep 10, 2018 15:33 IST
In the latest payment details released by BCCI on its website for the month of August, head coach Ravi Shastri has been paid Rs 2.05 crore by the board as advance fees for his services for a period of three months (from 18.07.2018 to 17.10.2018). Skipper Virat Kohli has been paid Rs 1,25,04,964 as a combination of his match fees for the South Africa series (Test and ODI series) and the prize money that India received from the ICC for finishing as the No.1 Test team.
The Indian players have been paid the retainer fees for their central contracts and match fees after deducting the due taxes. The Test players have also been handed their share from the ICC Test ranking prize money. Here is the details of the payments (above Rs 25 lakh) made to Indian players and the coach by BCCI:
Virat Kohli, captain, batsman
Rs 65,06,808: Match fees for India tour to South Africa Test series
Rs 30,70,456: Match fees for India tour to South Africa ODI series
Rs 29,27,700: Taxable portion of ICC Test Ranking prize money received from ICC
Hardik Pandya, all-rounder
Rs 50,59,726: Tax-free portion of 90% Retainership fees for Jan to March 2018
Rs 60,75,000: Tax-free portion of 90% Retainership fees for October to December 2017
Cheteshwar Pujara, batsman
Rs 29,27,700: Taxable portion of ICC Test Ranking prize money received from ICC
Rs 60,80,725: Match fees for India tour to South Africa Test series
Rs 92,37,329: Tax-free portion of 90% Retainership fees for October to December 2017
Rs 1,01,25,000: Tax-free portion of 90% Retainership fees for Jan to March 2018
Ishant Sharma, bowler
Rs 55,42,397: Tax-free portion of 90% Retainership fees for Jan to March 2018
Rs 29,27,700: Taxable portion of ICC Test Ranking prize money received from ICC
Rs 48,44,644: Match fees for India tour to South Africa Test series
Jasprit Bumrah, bowler
Rs 1,13,48,573: Tax-free portion of 90% Retainership fees for Jan to March 2018
Rs 60,75,000: Tax-free portion of 90% Retainership fees for October to December 2017
Kuldeep Yadav, spinner
Rs 25,05,452: Match fees for India tour to South Africa ODI series
Parthiv Patel, wicket-keeper
Rs 43,92,641: Match fees for India tour to South Africa Test series
Dinesh Kartik, wicket-keeper
Rs 53,42,672: Tax-free portion of 90% Retainership fees for Jan to March 2018
Rs 60,75,000: Tax-free portion of 90% Retainership fees for October to December 2017
Bhuvneshwar Kumar, fast-bowler
Rs 56,83,848: Match fees for India tour to South Africa Test series
Rs 27,14,056: Match fees for India tour to South Africa ODI series
Rs 1,18,06,027: Tax-free portion of 90% Retainership fees for Jan to March 2018
Rs 29,27,700: Taxable portion of ICC Test Ranking prize money received from ICC
Rs 1,41,75,000: Tax-free portion of 90% Retainership fees for October to December 2017
R Ashwin, spinner
Rs 52,70,725: Match fees for India tour to South Africa Test series
Rs 92,37,329: Tax-free portion of 90% Retainership fees for Jan to March 2018
Rs 29,27,700: Taxable portion of ICC Test Ranking prize money received from ICC
Rs 1,01,25,000: Tax-free portion of 90% Retainership fees for October to December 2017
Rohit Sharma, batsman
Rs 56,96,808: Match fees for India tour to South Africa Test series
Rs 30,70,455: Match fees for India tour to South Africa ODI series
Rs 25,13,442: Match fees for India tour to Srilanka Nidahas Cup
Rs 29,27,700: Taxable portion of ICC Test Ranking prize money received from ICC
Yuzvendra Chahal, spinner
Rs 25,05,452: Match fees for India tour to South Africa ODI series
Rs 53,42,672: Tax-free portion of 90% Retainership fees for Jan to March 2018
Rs 60,75,000: Tax-free portion of 90% Retainership fees for October to December 2017
Wriddhiman Saha, wicket-keeper
Rs 44,34,805: Match fees for India tour to South Africa
Shikhar Dhawan, batsman
Rs 1,12,23,493: Tax-free portion of 90% Retainership fees for Jan to March 2018
Rs 27,00,000: Match fees for Sri Lanka tour to India
Rs 1,41,75,000: Taxfree portion of 90% Retainership fees for October to December 2017
