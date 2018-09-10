BCCI releases payment details of players; coach Ravi Shastri paid Rs 2.05 crore as coaching fee

In the latest payment details released by BCCI on its website for the month of August, head coach Ravi Shastri has been paid Rs 2.05 crore by the board as advance fees for his services for a period of three months (from 18.07.2018 to 17.10.2018). Skipper Virat Kohli has been paid Rs 1,25,04,964 as a combination of his match fees for the South Africa series (Test and ODI series) and the prize money that India received from the ICC for finishing as the No.1 Test team.

The Indian players have been paid the retainer fees for their central contracts and match fees after deducting the due taxes. The Test players have also been handed their share from the ICC Test ranking prize money. Here is the details of the payments (above Rs 25 lakh) made to Indian players and the coach by BCCI:

Virat Kohli, captain, batsman

Rs 65,06,808: Match fees for India tour to South Africa Test series

Rs 30,70,456: Match fees for India tour to South Africa ODI series

Rs 29,27,700: Taxable portion of ICC Test Ranking prize money received from ICC

Hardik Pandya, all-rounder

Rs 50,59,726: Tax-free portion of 90% Retainership fees for Jan to March 2018

Rs 60,75,000: Tax-free portion of 90% Retainership fees for October to December 2017

Cheteshwar Pujara, batsman

Rs 29,27,700: Taxable portion of ICC Test Ranking prize money received from ICC

Rs 60,80,725: Match fees for India tour to South Africa Test series

Rs 92,37,329: Tax-free portion of 90% Retainership fees for October to December 2017

Rs 1,01,25,000: Tax-free portion of 90% Retainership fees for Jan to March 2018

Ishant Sharma, bowler

Rs 55,42,397: Tax-free portion of 90% Retainership fees for Jan to March 2018

Rs 29,27,700: Taxable portion of ICC Test Ranking prize money received from ICC

Rs 48,44,644: Match fees for India tour to South Africa Test series

Jasprit Bumrah, bowler

Rs 1,13,48,573: Tax-free portion of 90% Retainership fees for Jan to March 2018

Rs 60,75,000: Tax-free portion of 90% Retainership fees for October to December 2017

Kuldeep Yadav, spinner

Rs 25,05,452: Match fees for India tour to South Africa ODI series

Parthiv Patel, wicket-keeper

Rs 43,92,641: Match fees for India tour to South Africa Test series

Dinesh Kartik, wicket-keeper

Rs 53,42,672: Tax-free portion of 90% Retainership fees for Jan to March 2018

Rs 60,75,000: Tax-free portion of 90% Retainership fees for October to December 2017

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, fast-bowler

Rs 56,83,848: Match fees for India tour to South Africa Test series

Rs 27,14,056: Match fees for India tour to South Africa ODI series

Rs 1,18,06,027: Tax-free portion of 90% Retainership fees for Jan to March 2018

Rs 29,27,700: Taxable portion of ICC Test Ranking prize money received from ICC

Rs 1,41,75,000: Tax-free portion of 90% Retainership fees for October to December 2017

R Ashwin, spinner

Rs 52,70,725: Match fees for India tour to South Africa Test series

Rs 92,37,329: Tax-free portion of 90% Retainership fees for Jan to March 2018

Rs 29,27,700: Taxable portion of ICC Test Ranking prize money received from ICC

Rs 1,01,25,000: Tax-free portion of 90% Retainership fees for October to December 2017

Rohit Sharma, batsman

Rs 56,96,808: Match fees for India tour to South Africa Test series

Rs 30,70,455: Match fees for India tour to South Africa ODI series

Rs 25,13,442: Match fees for India tour to Srilanka Nidahas Cup

Rs 29,27,700: Taxable portion of ICC Test Ranking prize money received from ICC

Yuzvendra Chahal, spinner

Rs 25,05,452: Match fees for India tour to South Africa ODI series

Rs 53,42,672: Tax-free portion of 90% Retainership fees for Jan to March 2018

Rs 60,75,000: Tax-free portion of 90% Retainership fees for October to December 2017

Wriddhiman Saha, wicket-keeper

Rs 44,34,805: Match fees for India tour to South Africa

Shikhar Dhawan, batsman

Rs 1,12,23,493: Tax-free portion of 90% Retainership fees for Jan to March 2018

Rs 27,00,000: Match fees for Sri Lanka tour to India

Rs 1,41,75,000: Taxfree portion of 90% Retainership fees for October to December 2017

