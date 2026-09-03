BCCI review meeting LIVE Updates: Gambhir arrives at headquarters, Agarkar joins crucial session virtually

The disappointing UK tour is expected to be discussed, but the focus will also be on the bigger picture. The fitness of key players, particularly Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya, is likely to be a major talking point, with the selectors seeking clarity on their return timelines. Rohit Sharma’s future in ODIs could also come up as India begins planning for the World Cup. The meeting is also expected to address the coordination between the selectors, coaching staff and the COE.