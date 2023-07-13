BCCI secretary Jay Shah makes landmark announcement bridging pay gap between men and women cricketers

In a ground-breaking move towards gender parity and inclusivity in cricket, Jay Shah, Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), expressed his enthusiasm on Twitter, announcing a major step forward. This announcement came after the International Cricket Council (ICC) declared equal prize money for men's and women's teams at ICC events, surpassing the predetermined timeline for achieving prize money parity.

The decision has been welcomed with open arms.

"I am thrilled to announce that a significant stride has been taken towards gender parity and inclusivity. The prize money at all @ICC events will be the same for men and women. Together we grow," he stated.

The momentous decision was made during the ICC Annual Conference held in Durban, South Africa, marking a significant milestone in the history of the sport. Now, teams will receive equal prize money for finishing in similar positions at comparable events, as well as the same amount for winning matches.

Under the leadership of Jay Shah, the BCCI has consistently demonstrated unwavering support for gender equality in cricket. Shah played an active role as the head of the Financial & Commercial Affairs Committee (F&CA) of the ICC in formulating the policy, replicating the same initiative within the BCCI itself last year. The BCCI's comprehensive plan, including the implementation of equal pay for Indian cricketers, has received overwhelming support from players and fans alike. The efforts of Shah and the BCCI have been widely acclaimed in the cricketing world, with many expressing their gratitude for promoting women's cricket in India.

"The BCCI has in recent years bolstered its global standing as a visionary board under the astute leadership of Mr Jay Shah in the pantheon of cricket, wherein the BCCI has lead by example be it the WPL, pay parity for women or the proliferation of the sport globally with the IPL. It was thus, just a matter of time before it’s contributions to the game of cricket were recognised by the ICC the apex governing body for cricket globally," BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal said.

"The BCCI would like to express its gratitude and appreciation to the ICC for approving the revamped revenue-distribution model during the ICC’s AGM in Durban. I am certain under Secretary Jay Shah, Indian cricket will continue to fulfil its role of leading by example with pathbreaking initiatives and going from strength to strength, both on and off the field."

Recognizing the significance of grassroots and domestic cricket in fostering the growth and success of women's cricket in India, the BCCI has successfully organized the Women's Premier League, further exemplifying their commitment to strengthening gender parity and inclusivity in the sport.

These initiatives have garnered multiple accolades and plaudits, solidifying the BCCI's position as a leader in promoting gender equality in cricket.

