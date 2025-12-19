BCCI shares crucial update on Shubman Gill less than 24 hours before Ajit Agarkar finalises India’s T20 World Cup squad

Shubman Gill will not be taking part in the series decider between India and South Africa at Ahmedabad on Friday after he failed to recover from an injury sustained in Lucknow. The Indian T20I vice-captain finds himself in a race against time, with the squad for the T20 World Cup to be picked on Saturday. This is the second time in quick succession that Gill has injured himself, following the neck sprain he picked up during the Test series against South Africa last month. With less than 24 hours to go before the 15-member squad is finalised by the BCCI chairman of selectors, Ajit Agarkar, the BCCI shared an important update on Gill, one that paints an optimistic picture. Shubman Gill is ruled out of tonight's T20I(PTI)

“Shubman Gill sustained an impact injury to his right foot while batting in the nets on 16th December in Lucknow,” the BCCI said in a statement. “After consulting a specialist and getting treatment with the BCCI medical team, he is improving but will be unavailable for selection for the final T20I in Ahmedabad.”

India currently leads 2-1 after four matches, which means that tonight’s result will determine the final outcome of the series. A win for India will give them a convincing win, whereas a victory for the Proteas will be a moral win because they would have levelled the series 2-2. The action shifts to the Narendra Modi Stadium, the largest international cricket stadium in the world, where South Africa captain Aiden Markram won the toss and opted to field.

“We are going to bowl first. The wicket looks quite dew, probably some dew later on and ball comes on better. There's everything to play for, focus is on the World Cup and we have quite a few games here. Quite a few good signs with the ball in hand, looking to finish the tour on a positive note. Linde comes in for Nortje,” he said at the toss.

India, meanwhile, made three changes, with Sanju Samson replacing the injured Gill, Jasprit Bumrah coming in for Harshit Rana and Kuldeep Yadav paving the way for Washington Sundar.

"We were looking to bat first. The wicket looks good, there won't be dew and we want to put runs on the board. It (the stadium) almost feels full. Let's see what we want from this game, yes the series is on the line, but it is about expressing yourself and enjoying the game. Bumrah comes in for Harshit, Washi comes in for Kuldeep and Gill picked up a niggle in Lucknow, so Sanju comes in,” said Surya.

India Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma(w), Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh.

South Africa Playing XI: Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram(c), Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Donovan Ferreira, George Linde, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Lungi Ngidi, Ottneil Baartman.