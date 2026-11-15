BCCI shifts second leg of Women's Premier League 2027 to Wankhede Stadium on ICC's request

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday confirmed that the second leg of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2027 will be played at the Wankhede Stadium instead of the previously announced Brabourne Stadium. Wankhede Stadium to host the second leg of WPL 2027. (REUTERS)

The venues might have been changed, but there is no change to the dates and fixtures for the second leg. The WPL governing council had approved the original dates and venues for the fifth edition of the T20 tournament on September 15, 2026.

“Under the approved schedule, the Mumbai leg, comprising Match Nos. 12 to 20, the Eliminator and the Final, was to be played at CCI between 26 January and 7 February 2027,” the official BCCI release stated.

The Brabourne Stadium is scheduled to host the inaugural ICC Women's Champions Trophy from February 17. The BCCI decided to shift the matches out of the venue as the interval between the conclusion of the WPL and the start of the multi-nation tournament “would not provide sufficient time for the pitches to recover.”

The BCCI also confirmed that the request to change the venues was put forward by the International Cricket Council (ICC). “The WPL Committee has approved the change, with Wankhede Stadium now set to host all 11 matches of the Mumbai leg,” the BCCI release stated.

WPL 2027 will begin in Vadodara on January 14 with the first 11 matches of the tournament being played at this venue. The tournament will conclude on February 7. All the matches across both venues are scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Fixtures for WPL 2027 The tournament will begin with defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) taking on two-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in the opening fixture.

The league stage will conclude on February 3. The Eliminator will be played on February 5 at the Wankhede. The team topping the league standings will qualify directly for the title clash, scheduled for Sunday, February 7.