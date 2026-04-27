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BCCI spells double trouble for Angkrish Raghuvanshi for crossing the line twice in controversy-marred game

KKR batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi punished over outburst in the IPL 2026 match against the Lucknow Super Giants. 

Updated on: Apr 27, 2026 12:03 pm IST
Written by Vishesh Roy
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Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi was reprimanded on Monday for his outburst in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match against the Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana. The young player from Mumbai has been docked 20 per cent of his match fees and has also been given one demerit point for breaching Level 1 of the IPL's Code of Conduct for Players and Team Officials during Match No.38 of the T20 tournament.

KKR batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi punished(ANI Pic Service)

The right-handed batter was found guilty of breaching Article 2.2 of the IPL's Code of Conduct, which relates to "abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during a Match.” The incident happened in the fifth over of KKR's innings when Raghuvanshi was given out for ‘obstructing the field’.

Also Read: ‘Send him to a lab’: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi accused of using ‘AI chip’ in his bat

The 21-year-old struck the boundary cushion with his bat in an aggressive manner and then threw his helmet into the dugout in a similar fashion. Raghuvanshi was not pleased with the third umpire adjudging him out. The youngster admitted to the offence and accepted the match referee's sanction.

Raghuvanshi was left miffed by the decision and argued with the on-field umpires. His outburst knew no bounds, and he smashed the boundary cushion with his bat before making his way to the dressing room.

Speaking of the game between LSG and KKR, the latter came out on top after registering a thrilling victory in the Super Over. Rinku Singh was adjudged the Player of the Match for his perfect all-round performance.

With this win, KKR moved to the eighth spot in the points table while LSG slipped to the bottom of the standings.

 
kolkata knight riders Angkrish Raghuvanshi
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
Home / Cricket News / BCCI spells double trouble for Angkrish Raghuvanshi for crossing the line twice in controversy-marred game
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