BCCI spells double trouble for Angkrish Raghuvanshi for crossing the line twice in controversy-marred game

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi was reprimanded on Monday for his outburst in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match against the Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana. The young player from Mumbai has been docked 20 per cent of his match fees and has also been given one demerit point for breaching Level 1 of the IPL's Code of Conduct for Players and Team Officials during Match No.38 of the T20 tournament.

KKR batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi punished(ANI Pic Service)

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The right-handed batter was found guilty of breaching Article 2.2 of the IPL's Code of Conduct, which relates to "abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during a Match.” The incident happened in the fifth over of KKR's innings when Raghuvanshi was given out for ‘obstructing the field’.

The 21-year-old struck the boundary cushion with his bat in an aggressive manner and then threw his helmet into the dugout in a similar fashion. Raghuvanshi was not pleased with the third umpire adjudging him out. The youngster admitted to the offence and accepted the match referee's sanction.

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{{^usCountry}} However, KKR head coach Abhishek Nayar has been let off the hook, and no sanction has been imposed on the key member of the support staff. After Raghuvanshi was given out, Nayar was seen in a heated altercation with the fourth umpire, and the discussion lasted more than five minutes. What really happened? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, KKR head coach Abhishek Nayar has been let off the hook, and no sanction has been imposed on the key member of the support staff. After Raghuvanshi was given out, Nayar was seen in a heated altercation with the fourth umpire, and the discussion lasted more than five minutes. What really happened? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The incident happened on the final delivery of the fifth over, bowled by LSG pacer Prince Yadav. Raghuvanshi nudged the ball towards mid-on and charged for a single. Cameron Green then sent him back. When the throw came towards the striker's end, Raghuvanshi dived to make his ground. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The incident happened on the final delivery of the fifth over, bowled by LSG pacer Prince Yadav. Raghuvanshi nudged the ball towards mid-on and charged for a single. Cameron Green then sent him back. When the throw came towards the striker's end, Raghuvanshi dived to make his ground. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} When the batter dived, the throw hit him, and Mohammed Shami launched an appeal for obstructing the field. The on-field official then referred the decision to the third umpire. After reviewing the replays for 2 minutes, Rohan Pandit deemed that the batter deliberately came in the way of the throw and gave the out decision. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When the batter dived, the throw hit him, and Mohammed Shami launched an appeal for obstructing the field. The on-field official then referred the decision to the third umpire. After reviewing the replays for 2 minutes, Rohan Pandit deemed that the batter deliberately came in the way of the throw and gave the out decision. {{/usCountry}}

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Raghuvanshi was left miffed by the decision and argued with the on-field umpires. His outburst knew no bounds, and he smashed the boundary cushion with his bat before making his way to the dressing room.

Speaking of the game between LSG and KKR, the latter came out on top after registering a thrilling victory in the Super Over. Rinku Singh was adjudged the Player of the Match for his perfect all-round performance.

With this win, KKR moved to the eighth spot in the points table while LSG slipped to the bottom of the standings.

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