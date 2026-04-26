Raghuvanshi’s obstructing-the-field dismissal sparks chaos: Helmet hurled, Nayar confronts umpire, KKR shell-shocked

Controversy erupted during the first innings of the IPL 2026 match between the Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Stadium on Sunday when KKR batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi was given out for obstructing the field. The KKR camp was left shell-shocked as head coach Abhishek Nayar charged towards the fourth umpire, fuming in anger over the dismissal. Umpires speak to Kolkata Knight Riders' Angkrish Raghuvanshi during the Indian Premier League 2026 match against Lucknow Super Giants (ANI Pic Service)

The incident happened on the final ball of the fifth over of the innings when Raghuvanshi pushed the length ball from Prince Yadav towards mid-on and set off for a single. Cameron Green sent him back immediately. Raghuvanshi stopped, turned back, ran and then dived to reach the crease as the fielder made the throw towards the striker's end. The ball hit Raghuvanshi as Mohammed Shami was the first from LSG to appeal for an obstructing the field dismissal.

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The on-field umpire sent it upstairs, and the third umpire, after having looked at it, reckoned the batter had changed his direction and hence was given out for obstructing the field.

The KKR camp was absolutely shocked at what unravelled. Even the batter was seen confronting the umpire, before he wasn't back to the pavilion.

Raghuvanshi was utterly frustrated. He hit the bat on the floor and flung his helmet, while Nayar was seen all angry as he had a chat with the fourth umpire.