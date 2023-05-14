BCCI takes action against Heinrich Klaasen for publicly attacking umpire during SRH-LSG tie; Amit Mishra reprimanded

It was a bizarre no-ball call from the third umpire as Lucknow Super Giants successfully managed to overturn on-field umpire's decision. But once a call has been taken, especially by the TV umpire, there is simply nothing a player can do. You move on. But Heinrich Klaasen was left utterly furious and he did not just charge at the umpire after the decision, he later publicly attacked the umpire after Sunrisers Hyderabad's innings. After the game, where LSG scripted a seven-wicket win, BCCI took strict action against Klaasen.

BCCI takes action against Heinrich Klaasen for publicly attacking umpire

In the 19th over of the innings from SRH, Avesh Khan bowled a high full-toss delivery to Abdul Samad. On-field umpire called it a no ball causing LSG to challenge the decision. Much to SRH's dismay and leaving viewers and commentators shocked, the third umpire reversed the decision explaining that the batter was crouching. Samad was disappointed, but Klaasen was seen fuming as he walked up to the umpire to have an animated discussion over it.

Later, in the mid-innings break, Klaasen, in conversation with the broadcasters, slammed the umpiring during the match. He said: "Disappointed with the crowd to be honest, that's not what you want. That also broke the momentum, not great umpiring either."

After the match, BCCI punished the South African batter with a fine of 10 per cent of his match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct. "Klaasen admitted to the Level 1 Offence under Article 2.7 which states the use of public criticism/inappropriate comment in the IPL’s Code of Conduct," IPL said in a statement.

BCCI also took an action against LSG bowler Amit Mishra for his send-off to Anmolpreet Singh in the ninth over of the first innings. Letting out his frustration after being hit for a six in that over by the batter, Mishra banged the ball on the floor and threw a death stare at Anmolpreet. BCCI reprimanded the LSG spinner for breaching the IPL’s Code of Conduct.

"Mr Mishra admitted to level 1 offence under Article 2.2 of IPL’s Code of Conduct which states abuse of equipment during the match. Mr Mishra accepted the sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding," read the statement.

