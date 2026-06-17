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BCCI to decide fate as hefty fine recommended against Vaibhav Sooryavanshi; Tilak Varma not spared

Harsh punishments have reportedly been recommended against both players, although the final call now rests with the Indian board.

Updated on: Jun 17, 2026 06:21 pm IST
Written by Aratrick Mondal
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The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has been handed a tough decision on the fate of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Tilak Varma, who were at the centre of the fallout from India A's ill-tempered match against Sri Lanka A in Dambulla last Monday. Harsh punishments have reportedly been recommended against both players, although the final call now rests with the Indian board.

In this image received on June 17, 2026, India's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi plays a shot during the fifth match between India A and Afghanistan A(SLC)

According to a report in Sportstar, match referee Pradeep Jeyapragash, who officiated the controversial fixture, has recommended a fine amounting to 50 per cent of Sooryavanshi's match fee for his involvement in a physical altercation with Sri Lanka A batter Vishen Halambage. India A captain Tilak has also been recommended for disciplinary action, with a proposed fine of 30 per cent of his match fee.

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Sooryavanshi was seen shoving Halambage after an ugly exchange involving several Sri Lanka A players at the conclusion of the match, which the hosts won in the Super Over. Senior Sri Lanka international Niroshan Dickwella had to intervene and separate the two players before the situation escalated further. Media reports had earlier claimed that Halambage had been repeatedly sledging Sooryavanshi throughout the tour, including during the first meeting between the two sides on June 9.

Earlier this week, news agency PTI reported that both Halambage and Dickwella had also been sanctioned by the Sri Lanka Cricket-appointed match referee, albeit for separate offences. Dickwella was penalised for excessive appealing, while Halambage was punished for provocative remarks directed at the Indian batters after Sri Lanka A's Super Over victory, comments that reportedly triggered the confrontation with the 15-year-old Indian batting prodigy.

 
vaibhav suryavanshi bcci Tilak Varma
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Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Live Score of India vs Afghanistan.
Home / Cricket News / BCCI to decide fate as hefty fine recommended against Vaibhav Sooryavanshi; Tilak Varma not spared
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