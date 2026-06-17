Gill's first century as captain, Kishan's first since 2022: Best buddies hammer Afghanistan in Lucknow masterclass

India captain Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan turned Lucknow into their personal playground on Wednesday as the best friends produced a batting masterclass against Afghanistan in the second ODI. While Gill brought up his maiden century as India's ODI captain, Kishan ended a long wait for an ODI hundred, scoring his first since the historic double century against Bangladesh in December 2022. India's Ishan Kishan, right, celebrates his fifty runs with batting partner captain Shubman Gill during the second ODI match against Afghanistan (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

Gill was not batting in his usual position. India tweaked their batting order by sending Yashasvi Jaiswal to open alongside Rohit Sharma, perhaps with an eye on building bench strength ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup. But with Jaiswal failing to capitalise on the opportunity, Gill walked in as early as the end of the second over after India were put in to bat.

The skipper got off the mark in style with a majestic drive off his second delivery against AM Ghazanfar, before taking the spinner apart with three more boundaries in the same over. Gill matched Rohit's scoring tempo as India raced to 80 runs inside the Powerplay. Rohit's innings ended shortly afterwards, but Gill carried on unfazed, bringing up his fifty with a six.

IND vs AFG, 2nd ODI LIVE Score and Updates

Kishan then joined the party. Recalled to the ODI side after an impressive T20 season that included the World Cup and IPL 2026, the wicketkeeper-batter settled in before reaching his half-century. By then, Gill was closing in on what would be his ninth ODI century.

The captain briefly shifted gears as Afghanistan's spinners tightened their lines, allowing Kishan to assume the aggressor's role. Hashmatullah Shahidi, Ghazanfar and Rashid Khan all came under attack as Kishan accelerated spectacularly. From 51 off 53 balls, he needed only 22 more deliveries to complete his hundred, smashing nine boundaries and two sixes during that phase. It was his second career ton and first since that record double ton in December 2022 against Bangladesh in Chattogram.

Gill, meanwhile, reached his landmark first. He completed his century with a boundary off Bilal Sami, registering the ninth ODI hundred of his career and his first as India's captain. The feat also produced a unique record: it was the first time two Indian batters had scored ODI centuries in 80 balls or fewer in the same innings, and only the eighth such instance overall in ODI cricket.

The pair continued to pile on the misery for Afghanistan. Their commanding 224-run partnership for the third wicket carried India past the 300-run mark in just 35.5 overs and left the visitors with little respite.

India entered the match looking to seal the ODI series after winning the opener in Dharamsala, and thanks to Gill and Kishan's twin centuries, they put themselves firmly in command of doing just that.