BCCI to seek explanation from Riyan Parag after viral dressing-room vaping video during the PBKS match creates storm

Rajasthan Royals’ six-wicket win over Punjab Kings in Mullanpur has been followed by an off-field controversy after broadcast visuals appeared to show captain Riyan Parag vaping inside the team dressing room during the IPL 2026 match on Tuesday.

Riyan Parag caught vaping during the RR vs PBKS match.(X images)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has now taken note of the incident, with an official confirming that Parag’s explanation will be sought before the IPL decides whether further action is required.

BCCI to seek explanation from Riyan Parag after viral vaping clip

Rajasthan Royals walked out of Mullanpur with one of their most important wins of IPL 2026, but the night has now turned into a disciplinary issue for captain Riyan Parag after videos circulating on social media appeared to show him vaping inside the dressing room during the match against Punjab Kings.

The incident reportedly took place during RR’s chase of 223 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. Parag had already been dismissed after making 29 off 16 balls when the live broadcast visuals appeared to capture him using a vape-like device inside the Rajasthan Royals dressing room. The clip spread quickly across social media and triggered criticism around player conduct in a high-profile professional environment.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The match itself had been a significant one for Rajasthan. Punjab Kings posted a massive total, but RR completed the chase with four balls to spare, winning by six wickets and handing PBKS their first defeat of the season. Donovan Ferreira and Shubham Dubey produced the decisive late surge, with Rajasthan finishing on 228/4 in 19.2 overs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The match itself had been a significant one for Rajasthan. Punjab Kings posted a massive total, but RR completed the chase with four balls to spare, winning by six wickets and handing PBKS their first defeat of the season. Donovan Ferreira and Shubham Dubey produced the decisive late surge, with Rajasthan finishing on 228/4 in 19.2 overs. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The focus, however, has now shifted from the result to the viral dressing-room visuals. The BCCI has reacted to the matter and made it clear that Parag will be asked to explain the incident before any decision is taken. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The focus, however, has now shifted from the result to the viral dressing-room visuals. The BCCI has reacted to the matter and made it clear that Parag will be asked to explain the incident before any decision is taken. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“We will be seeking an explanation from Riyan on this issue, as vaping is not allowed. Depending on his explanation, the IPL will take further course of action,” a BCCI official told The Indian Express.

There has been no official announcement of punishment so far. The board’s position, at this stage, is that the matter will first be reviewed internally after Parag’s response is received. The BCCI official's comment makes it clear that the IPL has not closed the issue and that further action will depend on the player’s explanation.

The controversy comes at a difficult time for Riyan Parag personally. The 24-year-old has struggled for runs this season. He has scored 117 runs in nine matches, with an average below 15 and a highest score of 29. His dismissal against Punjab was followed by one of RR’s best finishes of the season, but the viral clip has now overshadowed both his innings and the team’s win.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The episode also puts the Rajasthan Royals under scrutiny for the second time this season. Earlier in IPL 2026, RR team manager Ravinder “Romi” Bhinder was caught using a mobile phone during the match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Guwahati. He was later warned and fined ₹1 lakh after the matter was reviewed by the BCCI’s Anti-Corruption and Security Unit.

For now, Parag remains under review rather than formal sanction. But with the BCCI confirming that vaping is not allowed and that an explanation will be sought, the incident has moved beyond social media debate and into the IPL’s disciplinary process.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON