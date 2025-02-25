BCCI's desperate act for England Tests, devises hectic schedule for India players during IPL

After India's loss in the Border-Gavaskar trophy series, which saw them fail to make the World Test Championship final, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is desperate to turn things around in red-ball cricket when the new WTC cycle begins in June. Hence, the BCCI is reportedly set to devise a hectic plan for the Indian players to prepare them for the upcoming tour of England. India's captain Rohit Sharma, left, speaks to head coach Gautam Gambhir during a training session(AP)

According to Cricbuzz, the BCCI is working on a plan to keep Rohit Sharma and his men involved in Test cricket during the arduous IPL 2025 season. "It's likely that players will be asked to participate in occasional red-ball practice sessions or engage in unconventional activities tailored to targeted players. Clearly, the BCCI aims to stem the series of defeats in five-day matches," said the report.

IPL 2025 will be played between March 22 and May 25, before the Indian squad leaves for England for a five-match series that will start on June 20 in Headingley. The tour will begin India's 2025/27 WTC campaign.

Roadmap was discussed during India-Pakistan Champions Trophy game

The report further said that while the details of the plan have been kept secret by the BCCI officials, discussions have already begun. In fact, key members of the Indian team management and BCCI planners met on the sidelines of the India-Pakistan Champions Trophy match in Dubai on Sunday, with additional meetings slated to be held after the ICC tournament.

BCCI seldom interferes with the responsibility of a player during IPL, but in the wake of the back-to-back Test series defeat for India - against New Zealand (3-0) at home, followed by a 1-3 loss in Australia - and the team's streak of away losses in England, the selectors are likely to take the big step.