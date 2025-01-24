BCCI's family travel restriction lambasted, going to 'put even more stress on Virat Kohli': 'Not just cricket'

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg believes that the recent 10-point dossier issued by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for centrally contracted players will put much more stress and pressure on Virat Kohli. Hogg made this comment as he spoke about the guidelines regarding the restriction on family travel. Brad Hogg believes that the recent 10-point dossier issued by the BCCI for centrally contracted players will put much more stress on Virat Kohli. (AP)

The BCCI has imposed curbs on the amount of time families of players can stay on tours. For a tour of 45 or more days, the family can be with the player for two weeks. Apart from this, the board has also made it mandatory for every player to represent their state teams in domestic cricket.

Speaking of Kohli, the 36-year-old has been going through a lean patch in Tests for the past few years. In the recent Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Kohli scored 190 runs in 9 innings. His numbers were boosted by the century he got in the second innings of the Perth Test.

In his last five years, Kohli has just scored three Test centuries, and his average has dropped from the mid-50s to 46.85.

Hogg believes not having his family around will hamper Virat Kohli's game. He also reckons that families should be allowed to stay with the players during long tours.

"With the new rules that the BCCI has brought in, in regards to families, that's gonna put even more stress on Virat...because you gotta have that balance. I think players should be able to have their families on tour as much as possible, especially with the amount of cricket and the amount of travel that India has at the present moment," said Hogg.

'Too much on his plate'

Brad Hogg also believes that Virat Kohli has a lot on his plate, which may be why the former ICC World No.1 batter is struggling in the game's longest format.

"He (Kohli) has got a family now. He has other commitments off the field that he did not have when he was really dominating all three formats around the globe. So, it is not just about cricket. It is what's happening off the field as well," said Hogg.

"I think it is more the drama off-field than on-field for Virat. I just think he has just got too much on his plate that has probably caused him to not perform as well at this moment," he added.

Virat Kohli is expected to play in Delhi's Ranji Trophy match against Railways on January 30. The BCCI implemented the new rules after India's Border-Gavaskar Trophy loss against Australia.

Earlier, chief selector Ajit Agarkar had also weighed in on the new guidelines imposed by the Indian cricket board, saying every sports team in the world has certain rules that need to be followed to the tilt.