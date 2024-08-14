BCCI's recent tweak in India vs Bangladesh schedule has an immortal Sachin Tendulkar connection

Indian cricket's rare off-time concludes on September 19 with the two-Test series against Bangladesh marking the beginning of a long Test season ahead. India host three more Tests against New Zealand at home before touring Australia for a five-match series for the prestigious Border-Gavaskar Trophy. However, as much as India have a packed Test schedule ahead, the Men in Blue also have a few T20Is lined-up –against Bangladesh, New Zealand and in South Africa. Sachin Tendulkar has an everlasting connection with Gwalior. If you know, you know.(Getty)

The Bangladesh T20Is begin right after the conclusion of the Test, with Gwalior's Madhavrao Scindia Stadium hosting the series opener. The BCCI on Tuesday made this tweak, giving Gwalior the hosting rights after the originally-planned venue – the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala – was deemed unprepared given the renovation work that's currently underway. The announcement was of epic proportions in a way, given this is the first time since 2010 that an international cricket will be played in Gwalior. First time since February 24, 2010, when history was made.

"First man on the planet to reach 200… and it's the superman from India," said Ravi Shastri in his booming voice from the commentary box as Sachin Tendulkar became the first ever to score an ODI double century 14 years ago. However, as it turns out, it was the last time that the city of Gwalior hosted an international game, let alone an ODI or T20I. Having said that, this is not the same venue as the one where Tendulkar did the unthinkable. The Madhavrao Scindia Stadium is a newly-constructed venue which will make its debut, whereas the one where India beat South Africa by 153 runs took place at the Roop Singh Stadium, which is a half an hour drive away.

India's blemish-free ODI record at Gwalior

The Roop Singh Stadium has been a happy hunting ground for India. Since its inception in 1988, India brag of a 100 percent win record in ODIs played at Gwalior. India have beaten South Africa, West Indies, Pakistan, Australia, England and New Zealand at this venue. With the action now shofting to the Madhav Rao Scindia Stadium, India would be hopeful of continuing the winning streak when its white-ball leg resumes on October 6.

Gwalior isn't the only stadium in the state of Madhya Pradesh that hosts cricket. Indore's famous Holkar Stadium is a venue which constantly stages high-profile matches, including the India vs Australia Test last year.