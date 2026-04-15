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BCCI takes strict action against Ajinkya Rahane after KKR hit rock-bottom under his captaincy in IPL 2026

IPL 2026: Ajinkya Rahane became the fourth captain to be charged for a slow over-rate offence this season

Updated on: Apr 15, 2026 07:37 am IST
Written by Aratrick Mondal
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There has been no respite for Ajinkya Rahane this season. Amid Kolkata Knight Riders’ struggles in IPL 2026, where they remain winless after their first five games for the first time in a league season, the captain has now been found guilty of breaching the Code of Conduct in the match against Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Kolkata Knight Riders' Ajinkya Rahane in action fielding (REUTERS)

Rahane was fined by the Board of Control for Cricket in India for maintaining a slow over-rate during the match. Since it was the team’s first offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Rahane was fined INR 12 lakh.

Rahane became the fourth captain to be charged for a slow over-rate offence this season. Shreyas Iyer was the first, as Punjab Kings breached the rule in two games — against Gujarat Titans in New Chandigarh on March 31 and against CSK on April 2. Iyer was fined INR 12 lakh for the first offence and INR 24 lakh for the second.

ALSO READ: Ruturaj Gaikwad brushes aside concerns regarding his form in IPL 2026: ‘As long as other guys are covering…’

Kolkata have now lost six straight IPL matches, including defeats to SRH and CSK in their final two completed games last season. This is their joint second-longest losing streak, matching the run from 2019. Their worst remains the nine-match losing streak in IPL 2009.

 
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Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and CSK vs KKR.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and CSK vs KKR.
Home / Cricket News / BCCI takes strict action against Ajinkya Rahane after KKR hit rock-bottom under his captaincy in IPL 2026
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