'Be careful to shake hands. Every move, a master stroke': Kaif all praise for India skipper Rohit Sharma's 'Midas Touch'

Former India cricket Mohammad Kaif is going gaga over Rohit Sharma's captaincy following the Men in Blue’s series win against Sri Lanka at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala.

After defeating the Lankans by 62 runs in the first game at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, the rampant Indian unit then cruised to a seven-wicket win to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match T20I series.

With this victory, Rohit and his men maintained their perfect record in the new captain-coach era as they registered an 11th consecutive win.

Taking to Twitter, cricketer-turned-broadcaster Kaif posted a tweet and couldn't help himself but lavish massive praise on the leadership of Rohit Sharma. It read:

"Be careful to shake hands with Rohit Sharma these days. Anything he touches turns to gold. Shreyas at No.3, rotation of players, bowling changed. Every move, a master stroke."

Since Rohit Sharma took over the reins in November last year, India have remained unbeaten in the format. First, they defeated New Zealand 3-0 followed by handing West Indies a 3-0 whitewash. And now, he has a chance of notching up a record series win against the Lankans.

Moreover, Rohit has shown top-notch leadership skills on the field. Be it making unusual changes in the batting order or making surprising bowling changes, the 34-year-old has left everyone heavily impressed.

The final T20I will take place at the same venue on Sunday. With series already in the bag, the management could make numerous changes. Rohit, when asked about the team combination for the last game at the post-match presentation ceremony, said:

"We'll sit down tomorrow, see what we can do (on any team changes), we have used 27 players so far, there could be more (laughs). When you win the series, there are guys who haven't had the opportunities. Some of the guys will have to play Tests, we'll have to look after everyone. It's the sign of the times we're in, it's fine to look after physically, but it's the mental thing that's important as well. At the end of the day, we need to keep winning and keep positive vibes going through in the team."