Because of Anil Kumble I could recover: Saqlain Mushtaq on ‘elder brother’ and former India captain

Former Pakistan spinner Saqlain Mushtaq is all respect for former India captain Anil Kumble and called him a great human being and an elder brother. During an Instagram Live session, Saqlain narrated a story about how Kumble referred him to a good optician in England and how, this helped him immensely.

“We were in England and I told Anil bhai that there are not many good opticians back home, so I am struggling and if he could suggest some ophthalmologists. So, he suggested that I go to Dr. Bharat Rugani. Even he said that he and [Sourav] Ganguly consult him often. He gave me the [contact] number of the doctor and I visited him in Harley Street (in London),” Saqlain said.

“The doctor checked my eyes and gave me lenses. I had cataract, the vision power was cylindrical and also the eyes were weak. I had consulted many doctors in Pakistan and none could treat it. So, it was Anil bhai who would help me get in touch with the doctor. It was because of him that I could recover. He is a gem of a person,” the spin wizard said.

The former spinner hailed the culture of the sub-continent and said that he considered Kumble an elder brother and that, there have been some awesome chats between them whenever they have met in the past.

“Our culture has taught us to respect elders and Anil bhai is just like my elder brother. Whenever we meet, we have good chats. Even during playing days, you could walk up to him and seek suggestions in middle of a series. He would help you with necessary tips and would never misguide it. I have a lot of respect for him,” the 43-year-old said.

“We have played against each other, but never together. I wish I could play at least one match, where both of us could have been in the same team,” he said.