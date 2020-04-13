Shoaib Akhtar cycles in Islamabad amid lockdown, gets trolled

cricket

Legendary Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has been quite vocal on social media recently. He has been discussing past matches and current cricketing issues on his YouTube channel while also talking about the coronavirus pandemic. The governments all around the world are pleading with the people to exercise restraint and practice social distancing to isolate the contagion.

Akhtar wasn’t happy with the reactions of the people in his country as he revealed that the masses are not taking this virus seriously as they are taking this period as a holiday. He says people are ignoring the warnings as they continue to roam around the streets freely.

However, things backfired for Akhtar recently. He was trolled on social media when he posted a video of himself cycling on the streets of Islamabad while the country is on partial lockdown till April 14.

“Cycling in my beautiful city. Lovely weather. Empty roads. Best work out,” Akhtar captioned the video.

But fans were critical of Akhtar for flouting the rules. Here are some of the reactions.

Last month, Akhtar had lashed out at Pakistani people for not practising social distancing.

“In India, people have embraced a curfew. But here in Pakistan, we can’t stop travelling. 90% of cases are due to human contact but we are not ready to stay at home. What are we doing? This is dangerous, it’s like playing with the lives of people,” he added.

Akhtar even requested the Pakistan-government to impose a lockdown in the country to stop people from gathering on the streets.

“We are failing to understand that this (coronavirus) is a huge threat. Don’t believe in myths that this virus will not spread in the summer or not infect young people. People are roaming around freely, what is the need to go outside,” said Akhtar.