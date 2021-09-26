'Been batting together for last 5 years': Iyer on how his 'camaraderie and gelling' with Pant turned 'awesome' at DC

Delhi Capitals batsman Shreyas Iyer opened up on his camaraderie with skipper Rishabh Pant and revealed how the left-handed batsman makes him feel comfortable while he is batting on the other end. There were concerns over DC retaining Pant as captain for the remainder of the IPL 2021 despite Iyer's return from injury, but all those have been waived away with the two players stitching important partnerships for DC in their last two games.

Against Rajasthan Royals on Saturday, Pant and Iyer added 62 runs together for the third wicket and their partnerships was key for DC in posting a total of 154/6 in 20 wickets on a slow batting track. RR fell short by 33 runs and lost the match, but after the win, Iyer, who scored 43 runs in 32 balls – and was named man of the match was questioned about his partnership with Pant after DC openers Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw were dismissed cheaply.

"Both (Dhawan and Shaw) of them are aggressive batsmen, just didn't work out for them today. Whenever they get going, they give us a good start. Today unfortunately it didn't happen, so I was like we have to build a partnership here," Iyer said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

"To be honest I really didn't know how it was playing so I backed myself (the pitch?). Decided that whatever happens I'm just going to back my instincts, see the ball closely and try to hit in the gaps, and take over the spinners later on."

It is then that Iyer opened up on his equation with Pant and how the fact that they have known each other and batted together for years has played a catalyst behind the smooth relation both share.

"And then Rishabh came in and we got a partnership of 50 runs. We've been batting for the last 5 years together playing for the same franchise," Iyer added. "The camaraderie and gelling has turned pretty awesome over the last few years. He takes on the bowler as soon as he comes in. Really relaxes me at the other end. That communication has been set."