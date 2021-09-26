'Paaji don't worry, I won't give away runs': KL Rahul reveals what young Harpreet Brar tells him when he gets the ball

Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul heaped praise on young left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar and credited him for the victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad in an IPL 2021 match in Sharjah on Saturday. Rahul said Harpreet is a confident young spinner, who always tells him not to worry whenever the PBKS captain throws the bowl at him.

"Every time I go to him, he says, 'Paaji don't worry, I won't give away runs'," Rahul said in the post-match presentation ceremony after PBKS beat SRH by 5 runs to knock them out of play-off's race.

The PBKS captain said Harpreet is not easy to get underneath and go over the top because of his height. "I think Harpreet is a brilliant all-round cricketer. He has finished games for us... He is not easy to hit or get under, and is a tall bowler. He is a very difficult bowler to get away," he said.

The left-arm spinner did not pick up a wicket on Saturday but did a fine job to apply the brakes on the scoring rate. He finished with four overs 25 for none in the low-scoring affair. Despite putting up only 125 for 7 after being put in to bat, the PBKS spinner displayed a fantastic bowling performance to restrict SRH to 120 for 7.

"Used to these games. Hope the TRP is up due to Punjab Kings. I'll take the win - nothing else to say," Rahul said.

Rahul also praised Player of the Match Jason Holder for his stunning all-round performance.

"Holder played a phenomenal innings. He picked up two wickets in an over to get me and Mayank. He came and batted really well... There was no pace on the pitch," the skipper said.

"It was important for our team for Chris and others to get stuck in. Unfortunately, that didn't happen. It gives us the belief that if you put a decent total on the board, the pressure can make the opposition do funny things. Shami got two wickets... Lesson for batsmen would be to not play too many shots and understand it is not a 160-170 wicket. If anyone was set, we could have put 140."