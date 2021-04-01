'Before him, I had never heard of it being spoken': Ishant credits Kohli for changing Indian cricket's 'system'

It is no secret that Virat Kohli is responsible for bringing about a cultural change in the Indian cricket team. While MS Dhoni started the importance of fitness, Kohli took it forward to a whole new level – introducing the importance of what to eat and what not for cricketers to survive long in international cricket. Since undergoing a physical transformation himself back in 2013, Kohli, the leader of Indian cricket, remains strict and takes no compromises as far as fitness is concerned.

Also Read | Just because Kohli has not won IPL, you can't remove him from India captaincy: Sarandeep Singh on split-captaincy debate

India speedster Ishant Sharma, who recently played his 100th Test for India and picked up 300th wicket, has credited Kohli for setting an example in terms of fitness. Weighing in on whether Kohli's diet and the fitness that comes with it has had an effect on him, Ishant explained how the India captain has led the way and introduced concepts that were never heard of before.

Also Read | Kohli joins RCB squad in Chennai, will be in 7-day quarantine before IPL 2021

"He set an example for everyone, for sure. Take the case of fat percentage - before him I had never heard of it being spoken about in the Indian team. It was totally about skill. But now, along with skill, it is also about fitness. So, if you eat well, you stay strong in the field, maintain your fitness, your energy. After what he did for himself, it totally changed the system in the Indian cricket team," Ishant told ESPNCricinfo.

Discussing further, Ishant revealed his own diet, saying he has gotten more disciplined once he crossed 30. "Nobody says don’t eat fast food, but because you are playing for the country, it is your job [to watch what you eat] and especially after crossing 30, it is better that you don’t eat fast food. While playing I just have a normal protein shake. If I have normal lunch then I just have water, but if I haven’t had lunch, I will add nuts, almond milk, banana and protein," the fast bowler pointed out.