Before team meeting, Shikhar Dhawan & Co compete in a gaming session; coach Rahul Dravid watches over: See Pics

The first India vs Sri Lanka ODI in Colombo is a week away and the Indian team has begun their strategy-making. Under the leadership of Shikhar Dhawan, a new-face Team India is excited to take the field against the hosts. However, it will be interesting to see who all get a chance to play the series opener on July 13.

Ahead of the much-awaited series, the visitors had a team meeting on Monday. Before getting together at the table with head coach Rahul Dravid, the players had a fun time with each other. Captain Dhawan took to Instagram and shared a couple of pictures with his teammates. In one of the snaps, the skipper and his deputy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, could be seen playing video game along with Anukul Roy and Prithvi Shaw.

“Downtime with the boys followed by a team meeting ahead of the big series,” Dhawan wrote on Instagram.

The focus will be on the left-hand batsman as the upcoming series against Sri Lanka will mark his first assignment as Indian captain. Former cricketer VVS Laxman has opined that Dhawan would have to get runs in Sri Lanka to ensure he remains in playing XI in the ICC World Cup T20 tournament.

Speaking on Star Sports' Game Plan, Laxman said that Dhawan has been given the captaincy role because of his consistent performances for Team India.

“First thing, I think he is being rewarded for his consistent performance for the Indian Team, – especially in white-ball cricket – and he is the most experienced player in this squad. But Shikhar Dhawan will be very clear that he has to use this opportunity – especially keeping in mind the T20 World Cup, there is so much stiff competition,” Laxman said.

“There is Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul – who are established opening batsmen. Virat Kohli, very clearly mentioned that he wants to open in T20 formats. So, Shikhar Dhawan has to be amongst runs. So, while he is excited being the captain of the Indian team – and anyone will be proud to lead their country – but his focus will be to score runs and put his spot in a secure position,” Laxman signed off.